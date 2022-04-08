"This is beautiful" - Watch Mike Tyson get emotional over Henry Cejudo's personalized gift

It’s well documented that Henry Cejudo and Mike Tyson are very good friends. They’ve spent time together, gone on a psychedelic trip, and even co-host the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast from time to time. So, it comes as no surprise that Cejudo decided to give the boxing legend a unique, personalized gift.

In a recent video uploaded to his Twitter, ‘Triple C’ can be seen giving Tyson a special pillow. It is based on a photo of the boxer with his late legal guardian and coach, Cus D’Amato.

We all know how much Uncle Mike loves his 🌲🌲🌲 but somethings are are to precious that money can’t buy. #cusd'amato&tyson ❤️❤️❤️

As he was unwrapping the gift, Tyson said:

"This is beautiful."

Cus D’Amato was Mike Tyson’s legal guardian, manager, and coach. He founded the Catskills Boxing Academy, where they first met when Tyson was entering his teenage years. D’Amato adopted Tyson after his mother died. He is credited with teaching and encouraging Tyson to use the peek-a-boo boxing style. This style utilizes hands held right before the face for better protection.

D'Amato died on November 4, 1985, a year before Tyson became the youngest world heavyweight titleholder in history. 'Iron Mike' was 20 years old when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in the second round in November 1986.

Henry Cejudo backs out of cornering Petr Yan at UFC 273

Henry Cejudo offered to corner Petr Yan for the Russian's upcoming rematch with Sterling. Yan's original cornermen were denied visas by the US government. The two fighters interacted on Twitter, with Yan asking 'Triple C' about his plans on April 9.

Henry Cejudo replied that he's willing to be in Yan's corner, provided 'No Mercy' meets his demand for a booster seat:

However, the Russian fighter wasn't too eager to accept the former two-division champion's help and made it clear that he only needs him to bring a towel and an ice bag.

'Triple C’ was not too keen on the role of a waterboy. He recently posted on Twitter:

Petr Yan is a betting favorite going into his unification rematch with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. He is the current interim bantamweight champion after beating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267.

The event will take place on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be the UFC's fourth pay-per-view of 2022 and is headlined by two title fights.

Besides the Petr Yan vs. Aljamanin Sterling bout, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight title against former title challenger Chan Sung Jung in the main event.

