How much does Joe Rogan make per episode of his JRE podcast?

According to the Wall Street Journal, Joe Rogan earned $100 million from the Spotify licensing deal he signed for his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. However, the full details of the deal were not disclosed.

Through that enormous sum, Rogan could possibly earn $75,000 per episode. That's if he records at least three to five episodes a week.

The JRE podcast was launched on December 24, 2009, by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and comedian Brian Red. It became one of the world's most popular podcasts by 2015.

The podcast has been receiving millions of views per episode for a while now. The 54-year-old is known for putting his guests at ease and getting them to speak candidly on his podcast.

The podcast has featured a wide array of guests and some of the most prominent names, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Sen. Bernie Sanders and actor Robert Downey Jr.

Joe Rogan announced last year his decision to move his podcast exclusively to Spotify. The UFC color commentator signed a multi-year deal with the Swedish company. Rogan still has full ownership and editorial authority of the podcast.

Since December 2020, the podcast has been exclusively available only on Spotify and some of its highlights have been uploaded onto YouTube.

The most viewed episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on the podcast for the first time on September 7, 2018. Currently, the episode has over 47 million views on YouTube.

Watch the entire episode below:

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan had a nearly three-hour long conversation that did not disappoint. The pair talked about artificial intelligence, aliens, being in a simulation, Neuralink project and some more eccentric topics.

Around the last hour of the podcast, Rogan offered Elon Musk a joint to loosen up. The Tesla CEO accepted the offer without hesitation. Musk quickly became that year's biggest meme due to the incident.

While viewers loved the moment, Tesla shareholders were not amused. The infamous episode led to a 6% drop in the value of Tesla shares back in 2018.

