"I was 100 percent referring to 185" - Robert Whittaker clarifies his "skinny" tweet

Robert Whittaker recently appeared on the MMA Hour show to have a chat with Ariel Helwani. Whittaker squashed rumors that he is contemplating a move back to the welterweight division of the UFC.

'Bobby Knuckles' recently sent out a tweet that sparked speculation among fans about his return to the welterweight division.

Robert Whittaker @robwhittakermma 🏽 Skinny Rob might be coming back sooner than I wanted 🥲 Skinny Rob might be coming back sooner than I wanted 🥲👊🏽 https://t.co/oKFKRCXBBq

Many tipped that he might be making a comeback at welterweight. However, he hasn't fought at the 170 lbs division since his win over Mike Rhodes in 2014. According to Whittaker himself, he is too heavy for the welterweight division right now.

The Aussie stated that he walks around at a weight of 215-220 lbs. Here's what the former middleweight kingpin told Helwani:

"I was 100 percent refering to [185]. People don't realize how heavy I walk around. I walk around 215-220. That's just like my living weight."

Watch Robert Whittaker talk to Ariel Helwani:

'The Reaper' said that his next fight in the middleweight division is almost scheduled and added that he is making a comeback sooner than he usually does. Whittaker was recently beaten by Israel Adesanya for a second time at UFC 271.

Next possible opponent for Robert Whittaker

'The Reaper' had a close fight against Adesanya at UFC 271. Despite being down 2-0 against 'The Last Stylebender', a few wins over top contenders could set him up for a third fight against Adesanya.

Marvin Vettori is yet another fighter who has been bettered by the middleweight champion twice, the most recent loss being a decision to Adesanya at UFC 263. Whittaker believes a fight between him and Vettori makes sense next.

While speaking to Submission Radio after his UFC 271 loss, 'The Reaper' said he is looking to make a return in July against Vettori.

"I'll fight someone in the division. I don't know how many people are left. Probably [Marvin Vettori]. Yeah, he would have to be the highest-ranked, next up, I believe. I'm on a little break now and then I'll get back in the gym, probably look for, like, maybe a July-August sort of return. I think that'll be good. Because then I can get a third one in at the end of the year. So, I think that’s good timing for me.”

Watch Robert Whittaker's interview with Submission Radio:

Edited by wkhuff20