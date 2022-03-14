"I don't believe it's going to the judges" - Gilbert Burns gives his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev fight 

Gilbert Burns has given his prediction for his upcoming UFC 273 bout against Khamzat Chimaev. 'Durinho' doesn't see the bout going to the judges' scorecards and foresees a second or third-round finish over Chimaev.

According to Burns, the matchup will be a bloodfest if it does manage to go the distance. The 35-year-old recently told TMZ Sports:

"I don't see a decision. I see a knockout or a submission. Second round or third round finish. I think it's gonna be as exciting as everybody feel its gonna be. I don't believe that fight goes to the decision. It might go, if it go somewhere [decision], both are gonna be bleeding. It's gonna be tough. But I don't believe it's going to the judges."

Watch Gilbert Burns' interview with TMZ Sports below:

While Gilbert Burns is aware of Khamzat Chimaev's prowess as a fighter, he believes 'Borz' is yet to face elite competition inside the octagon. The Brazilian is also confident that his experience in main events will give him an edge over Chimaev at UFC 273.

Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see a real challenge in Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns saw a six-fight winning streak snapped in a failed title bid against welterweight king Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 last year. Since then, Burns has bounced back with a dominant decision victory over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thomson at UFC 264.

However, Khamzat Chimaev is not intimidated by the former title challenger's pedigree. Confident as usual, 'Borz' doesn't see a real challenge in Burns. Chimaev said in a recent interview with RT Sport (Quotes translated by MMA Fighting):

“All those numbers mean nothing. To be honest, I don’t see a real challenge in him. We’ll see. Everything may happen in a fight, but I am confident as usual. I think I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Gilbert Burns says he's ready to end Khamzat Chimaev's "hype" Gilbert Burns says he's ready to end Khamzat Chimaev's "hype" 👀 https://t.co/SKJlsZVkx9

Chimaev currently holds a perfect 10-0 professional record with all of his wins coming via stoppage. In his most recent outing, 'Borz' put Li Jingliang to sleep with a rear-naked choke in the very first round of their clash at UFC 267 last year.

