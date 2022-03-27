"I'm waiting for my phone to ring" - Alexandre Pantoja reacts to Deiveson Figueiredo's recent comment

Alexandre Pantoja isn't down with the idea of competing in a potential No.1 contender's fight against Brandon Moreno and wants a title shot instead. Pantoja and Moreno have fought each other on two occasions in the past and the former has emerged victorious both times.

Moreno is reportedly set to take on reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a quadrilogy fight in July. Figueiredo, however, seems to have had a change of heart after watching Kai Kara-France's thrilling unanimous decision victory against Askar Askarov at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event on March 26.

Figueiredo now wants to defend his title against Kara-France instead and wants Pantoja and Moreno to fight each other for top-contender status.

"Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @pantoja_oficial if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. 🇧🇷 Vs 🇳🇿 let’s make it happen @danawhite," Figueiredo wrote on Twitter.

In response, Alexandre Pantoja referred to a previous tweet by 'Deus da Guerra' where he said he'd rematch 'The Cannibal' after winning the title, hinting that he wants the title shot next. Pantoja also reminded Figueiredo that he's already beaten both Moreno and Kai Kara-France inside the octagon.

He dared the champion to keep his promise and claimed that the Brazilian isn't "worthy" of keeping the title if he doesn't honor his word by fighting him.

"Too much noise tonight! I'm waiting for my phone to ring! If a man does not honor his word, as he honors his own life, he does not make himself worthy to possess it," Pantoja wrote on Instagram.

Alexandre Pantoja explains why UFC might book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 next

Alexandre Pantoja recently stated that he could be next in line for a title shot if Kai Kara-France defeats Askar Askarov at the recently concluded UFC Columbus event. With two wins over former champ Moreno and one over Kara-France, Pantoja feels it'd make sense for him to fight for the title next.

'The Cannibal', however, feels that the UFC will first do away with the fourth fight between Moreno and Figueiredo to keep the division moving. In an interview with Sherdog ahead of UFC Columbus, he said (Quotes translated by Sherdog):

"Personally, I believe UFC is going to make the fourth fight between Moreno and Deiveson. I just hope this one gets a clear winner, so the division can go on... If Kara-France wins, I think I have a great chance to be the next challenger... Everything will depend on the timing, [especially] if the UFC confirms Moreno-Figueiredo 4."

Alexandre Pantoja also revealed that he is looking to return to the octagon in July or August, which coincides with the timeline for the expected clash between Moreno and Figueiredo.

Edited by C. Naik