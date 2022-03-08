"I was so proud" - Chael Sonnen reveals how referee Marc Goddard "perfectly" dealt with Renato Moicano and the doctor during the Rafael dos Anjos fight

Chael Sonnen feels referee Marc Goddard was absolutely correct to allow the fight between Renato Moicano and Rafael Dos Anjos to continue at UFC 272.

In the latest episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen revealed that he was proud of the referee for specifically asking the doctor if Moicano could see out of his damaged left eye. The doctor allowed the Brazilian to continue. Subsequently, Goddard gave the former featherweight 30 seconds to turn the fight around going into the final round.

Sonnen said:

"Goddard in no uncertain terms said in very strong language, 'You're telling me that he can see.' Doctor said 'Yes', that's what I'm telling you... Marc pushes the doctor and turns to Moicano and says, 'You got 30 seconds to show me that you can defend yourself and protect yourself.' I was so proud of him."

Watch Chael Sonnen praise Marc Goddard in the video below:

Chael Sonnen went on to blame Renato Moicano's corner for not stopping the fight. He felt that his opponent, Rafael dos Anjos, was clearly winning and that it was Moicano's coach's obligation to throw the towel in. Sonnen further explained that in the heat of the moment, a fighter will rarely stop competing on his own accord.

Dana White has mixed feelings about the non-stoppage of Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano fight

Dana White feels the fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano could have been stopped long-before the fifth round.

Moicano was on the receiving end of a conclusive beatdown at the hands of dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC 272. Going into the final round, the commentators questioned why the bout wasn't stopped earlier. At the post-fight press conference, White said:

"It could’ve been stopped a couple times. It’s just that Moicano is one of those guys that’s so tough. It could’ve been stopped and then at the end of the fifth round he started coming on. RDA was probably happy there wasn’t one more round of that fight.”

Catch Dana White's appearance at the post-fight press conference below:

Compounding the criticism of the non-stoppage was the fact that Moicano took the fight on four days' notice, replacing Rafael Fiziev. He spent 19 hours traveling from Brazil to Las Vegas just days before the bout and even successfully made the catchweight limit of 160 lbs. Moreover, he fought just one month prior at UFC 271.

