"I sparred her when I was younger" - Ian Garry recalls sparring with Katie Taylor and offers her support for Amanda Serrano fight

Ian Garry recently spoke about sparring with countrywoman Katie Taylor when he was a kid.

The UFC welterweight is looking promising, having won his debut against Jordan Williams at UFC 268 in November 2021. Meanwhile, his compatriot Katie Taylor has already reached the top and is now the undisputed lightweight boxing champion.

The pair personally know each other and used to spar back in the day. Despite being of opposite genders, Garry reckoned those sparring matches with Taylor weren't much of an issue. However, he did mention that the unbeaten boxing champion was truly a talented fighter. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting on SBN, Garry recounted:

“I sparred her when I was younger… One of my teammates used to go over and help her… I sparred her when I was a kid, nothing crazy… She shoots fast… She was unbelievable. She might have had that knockout power but she doesn’t need that [now because] she’s such an amazing boxer, like technically her ability is phenomenal."

This April is huge for Taylor and Garry as both will be looking to extend their unbeaten records. Garry hopes to secure his second UFC win against Darian Weeks at UFC 273.

Meanwhile, Taylor is set for an undisputed championship bout against Amanda Serrano. Despite also being slated for a big fight, 'The Future' assures he will watch and support his former sparring partner. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, he said:

“It’s hard not to watch Katie [Taylor], she’s one of the best we’ve ever had in a while. She’s phenomenal.”

Watch Garry talk about Taylor below:

Jake Paul thinks Katie Taylor is fearing Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano is being backed by YouTuber turned boxing star Jake Paul to beat Katie Taylor. In their recent press conference, Serrano stressed that the fight will be historic.

She also suggested that the bout should have 12 three-minute rounds like in men's boxing instead of 10 two-minute rounds. However, 'The Bray Bomber' quickly shut down her opponent's idea stating that the bout was "already iconic" and needed no further emphasis.

Watch part of Taylor and Serrano's press conference below:

Paul weighed in on the subject and said the undisputed champion had no reason to disagree with Serrano's proposal. In an interview with The Independent, 'The Problem Child' was convinced that there was fear inside Taylor:

Also Read Article Continues below

“I was a little bit disappointed in Katie Taylor’s response, because it just seemed she denied it and definitely doesn’t want to do it. So, what does that mean on the fight side of things? I’ve already said that I sense a little fear from Katie, I really do. I’m genuinely saying that not to offend anybody, I genuinely sense fear and I think her answer solidified my statement.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak