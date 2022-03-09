"I want to see it in July" - Kamaru Usman calls on Dana White to make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Kamaru Usman has implored UFC president Dana White to make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou happen.

During an interview with Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports 1, Usman was asked for his thoughts regarding a potential Jones vs. Ngannou superfight. The UFC welterweight champion said:

"I'm over here, I'mma tell you right now. Francis Ngannou is a tall, full glass of milk for anybody to drink. I'mma give it to Jon Jones. You look at what Jones has done in his career, and the way he's done it, I'll put him up there. But times have changed and we know how this goes. You can't be the best forever."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' expressed his excitement at the possibility of a matchup between the MMA titans. Not only does Usman want to see it, but he also wants it soon. He added:

"Anything can happen. When you fight Francis Ngannou, though... I wanna see it, of course. I wanna see it in July. Dana [White], let's make it happen."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments on Jones vs. Ngannou:

Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight for quite some time now, after keeping the 205-pound weight class in a vice grip for nearly a decade. It was heavily rumored that 'Bones' would fight Ngannou after 'The Predator' captured the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. However, talks about a potential dream matchup between the two behemoths have amounted to nothing so far.

Francis Ngannou says he's uninterested in fighting Jon Jones

Unfortunately for MMA enthusiasts, Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones could go down as one of the biggest what-ifs in the UFC. The Cameroonian-born superstar has claimed that he's no longer interested in fighting the former light heavyweight king.

After beating Cyril Gane at UFC 270, Ngannou has a lot of options ahead of him. However, the heavyweight champ made it clear that Jones is out of the equation, saying:

"No, I’m done with that fight. I’ve been waiting for that fight for so long. After Stipe [Miocic], it was supposed to be Jon Jones and that never happened. I don’t know why. So I moved on."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments about a potential Jon Jones fight below:

Ngannou is currently caught up in a standstill with the UFC regarding a contract extension. 'The Predator' previously stated that the only way he stays with the promotion is if he's granted the freedom to pursue a pro boxing career.

