"I want to settle some accounts with you" - Michel Pereira calls out Jorge Masvidal on Twitter; demands a fight in December

Michael Pereira has called out Jorge Masvidal yet again.

'Demolidor' took to Twitter to call out the 'BMF' titleholder for a bout in December, saying:

"let's fight in December don't run from me, I want to settle some accounts with you! @GamebredFighter @ufc @UFCBrasil @danawhite @seanshelby @espnmma"

Despite being unranked in the welterweight division, Michel Pereira is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the UFC. The Brazilian is currently on a three-fight winning streak. He recently defeated Niko 'Hybrid' Price at UFC 264 via a unanimous decision.

Michel Pereira called out Jorge Masvidal for the first time after his submission victory over Zelim Imadev at UFC Vegas 9.

After a dominating performance against Imadev, Pereira showed interest in challenging Jorge Masvidal for his 'BMF' title. He said:

"Dana White! Sean Selby! I want the BMF belt. Jorge Masvidal, be ready, you're next!"

Watch Michel Pereira's full post-fight interview where he calls out Jorge Masvidal below:

'Demolidor' is well known for his athletic abilities and unorthodox striking skills inside the octagon. However, Pereira's resume is no match for Jorge Masvidal's illustrious MMA career.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



Taking the biggest fight of his career on six days notice epitomises that.



Many would’ve wilted under Usman’s pressure. Jorge didn’t.



He gave it his all & gave a good account of himself.



Props to Gamebred. I don’t care what anyone says, Jorge Masvidal is still a BMF.Taking the biggest fight of his career on six days notice epitomises that.Many would’ve wilted under Usman’s pressure. Jorge didn’t.He gave it his all & gave a good account of himself.Props to Gamebred. #UFC251 I don’t care what anyone says, Jorge Masvidal is still a BMF.



Taking the biggest fight of his career on six days notice epitomises that.



Many would’ve wilted under Usman’s pressure. Jorge didn’t.



He gave it his all & gave a good account of himself.



Props to Gamebred. #UFC251 https://t.co/fRTBTZWZ63

'Gamebred' has had a rollercoaster career in the UFC. He rose to stardom after knocking out Ben Askren in five seconds, a UFC record. Masvidal then lost back-to-back fights against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The Florida native will look to return to the win column and make another push for the belt.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯 @USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯



@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. https://t.co/Xp2kLNAesj

Michel Pereira will likely have to wait as Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards is in the works

Dana White has confirmed that the UFC is trying to finalize the highly anticipated welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

The UFC boss appeared on Barstool Sports and spoke about the fight being in the works. He said:

"Maybe we'll do Leon Edwards and Masvidal."

Watch Dana White talk about Masvidal vs. Edwards at the 6:50 mark of the interview below:

Also Read

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh