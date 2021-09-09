"I will not go there just for money" - Jan Blachowicz speaks about the possibility of moving up to heavyweight

Jan Blachowicz has expressed interest in fighting in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the Polish fighter said that he'd be open to a move up to the 265-pound division but would not do it solely for the money:

"If I will go to heavyweight, then I would like to be the champion in heavyweight also. I will not go there just for money. If I start doing something, I want to be the best in that."

You can watch the full interview with Jan Blachowicz below:

Jan Blachowicz is currently scheduled to take on UFC veteran Glover Teixeira in a five-round championship bout at UFC 267.

The fight is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 30. This will be the Polish fighter's second title defense. Blachowicz's first title defense came at UFC 259 against current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya, who moved up a weight class to try to become a two-division champion.

Blachowicz turned out to be the better fighter on the night and won the contest via unanimous decision. With the victory, the 38-year-old handed 'The Last Stylebender' the first loss of his professional MMA career.

Jan Blachowicz shares his thoughts on being the favorite for his upcoming fight at UFC 267

Also Read

The UFC light heavyweight champion has stated that he does not pay much heed to betting odds and does not care whether he's an underdog or a favorite going into a fight:

"I don't care that I'm underdog or not, you know. I have to focus about my opponent and I don't think [about] what people say on the interent...I just focus about my job, you don't catch an injury to do, you know, a good training camp and this is most important for me. I don't think I'm underdog or not, doesn't matter for me. Like you said, the Glover [fight], that's gonna be his last chance. So, I have to be ready for the best Glover Teixeira in his entire career and I'm gonna be ready for that."

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Jack Cunningham