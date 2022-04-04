"No one in this gym wins every single round"- Ian Garry reveals the difference between his USA gym and Conor McGregor's training in Ireland

Rising UFC welterweight Ian Garry recently opened up about his training regime in the United States and how it differs from the one his compatriot Conor McGregor is used to in Ireland. He admitted that his training partners are leagues above those he would have found back home.

While in conversation with Sherdog's Sean Sheehan on The Sean Sheehan Show, Garry compared his training center, the renowned Sanford MMA gym, to that of McGregor, SBG Ireland. 'The Future' admitted that the competition he'd find in Ireland while sparring would be much thinner than what he enjoys in the States.

However, he credited 'The Notorious' for everything he achieved and refused to speculate on whether he'd be better off if he trained elsewhere. Ian Garry went on to claim that no one has it easy in his gym and said training sessions are often a battle for every fighter on the American facility's books.

"The guys I'm stepping onto the mats with here, are like, they f***ing hand hidings out every day to everyone. And like there's not a single person in this gym that wins every round, that wins every minute of sparring. Like it is a f***ing tough and no, there's no ego in here in regards to like, people are swinging at each other and f***ing going aggressive."

Check out Garry's full interaction with Sean Sheehan below:

Ian Garry hopes to bag another first-round KO at UFC 273

In the same interaction with Sheehan, Ian Garry revealed to fans his ideal result for his upcoming UFC 273 clash against Darian Weeks. He insisted that he will be gunning for a first-round KO come fight night.

"I'd like, I have in my mind I want the first round knockout, right? Obviously. Because the sooner I get it, I get out of it, the better it is for me in every single sense of the way, like health, like, everything about my body and also hype, right? The sooner I get in, sooner I get out, the more hype it is. It's like, 'I have only seen him fight two rounds.'"

In his promotional debut at UFC 268 last November, Garry lit up Madison Square Garden by knocking out Jordan Williams inside the first frame. He'll be targeting a similar result when he makes his sophomore appearance in the octagon this Saturday.

UFC 273 is scheduled to take place on April 9. The action is set to unfold at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

