"I am surrounded by elite-level talent"- Ian Garry reveals what it's like training with Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns and Vicente Luque

UFC welterweight prospect Ian Garry recently offered fans some insight into his routine training sessions with some of the biggest names in the realm of combat sports and MMA, including Gilbert Burns, Vicente Luque and Kamaru Usman.

While in conversation with Sean Sheehan on The Sean Sheehan Show, Garry opened up about how training with such stars has helped him improve his game and presence inside the octagon.

In addition to Burns, Luque, and Usman, Garry revealed that he's also trained with Bellator Bigwigs Logan Storley and Jason Jackson at Sanford MMA.

'The Future' admitted that training with these elite welterweight has introduced him to a number of varying styles, which, in turn, has helped him present a more well-rounded style inside the octagon.

"Since I've been here, I've shared training sessions on like one-on-one whether it be sparring or doing pad-work or doing technical striking. I've done it with Gilbert, I've done it with Vicente Luque, I've done it with Kamaru Usman."

Building on the variety in his teammates' fighting styles, Garry went on to compare the level of training at his current gym and the facilities back home in Ireland:

"All different skill sets, every single one of them. None of them are similar. And I get to go with these guys every single day. Every single day, I'm learning. I see different looks of them. I see different styles of them. They show me a different style. It's like, I'm just excited to be here and doing what I'm doing. But like that's the difference right? That's the biggest difference. I'm surrounded by that elite level talent."

Check out Ian Garry's full interaction with Sean Sheehan below:

Ian Garry prepares for his sophomore UFC outing

Ian Garry is all set to make his second appearance inside the octagon against Darian Weeks at UFC 273 this weekend. The action is set to unfold on Saturday, April 9 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Dubliner last featured inside the cage in a welterweight scrap against Jordan Williams at UFC 268 inside the prestigious Madison Square Garden. He managed to walk away from the fight with a victory after finishing the American in the dying seconds of the first round.

Garry will be hoping to repeat his debut performance when he makes the walk to the octagon for the second time. If he does, the hype surrounding 'The Future' will no doubt increase.

