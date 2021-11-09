"It's phenomenal" - Ian Garry talks about 'motivating' Conor McGregor with his UFC debut

Ian Garry appeared to motivate Conor McGregor with his performance at UFC 268 last weekend.

'The Future' made a triumphant promotional debut inside Madison Square Garden on November 6. The Irishman defeated Jordan Williams with a brutal first-round knockout.

The 23-year-old recently made an appearance on MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. At one point during the interview, Garry discussed the voice notes uploaded by McGregor on Twitter, during which he showered praise on his young compatriot.

"I'm here listening [to the voice notes] and I'm just laughing, a big smile on my face and it was just the fact that... I could feel that Conor [McGregor] felt motivated by what I had just said... Ireland will explode if you put me and him on a card together. So, I'm in. At the end of the day, he's the biggest star in the sport and if he wants to join this takeover, we can do it again like, we'll do it together... It was phenomenal, the fact that he's gonna take motivation in any single way, the fact that he inspired me and now I can get back any little bit to him, it's amazing for me... It was phenomenal to hear the voice message."

Catch Ian Garry's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

"I'm buzzing for you" - Conor McGregor praised Ian Garry on Twitter

After Ian Garry scored a knockout win in his debut fight, fellow Irishman Conor McGregor took to Twitter to commend the 23-year-old. 'The Notorious' uploaded multiple voice notes that praised 'The Future' for his UFC arrival.

"Ian [Garry], I wanna say, that's a tremendous finish for you... My god, man. What the f**k? Like, I'm all over the place after that. F*****g hell, mate. Fair play to you, bro. I'm buzzing for you, I'm actually buzzing for you... the takeover part 2, I f*****g love it, yeah. What other Irish fighter is out there and now in this globe who's gonna join us in this takeover part two? Because I tell you what, when I come back, I'm gonna get in on that takeover part two action. Someone's getting bust up when I get back."

