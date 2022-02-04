Islam Makhachev believes Dustin Poirier is moving up to welterweight only to make money - He knows he's not gonna be champion anymore

Islam Makhachev believes Dustin Poirier wants to move up to welterweight just to make more money.

Makhachev stated that Poirier knows he's not going to fight for the lightweight strap anytime soon after losing to the champion Charles Oliveira in his last fight.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev said:

"I think he just wanna make money. He knows he's not gonna be champion no more. That's why he's thinking about money now. He just wanna choose weight in where he can make more money. This is my opinion."

Dustin Poirier has fought for the undisputed lightweight strap twice in his UFC career, falling short both times. His first title fight came against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

'The Diamond' then fought Charles Oliveira for the belt and fell short yet again after losing to the Brazilian champion via a rear-naked choke submission.

The Louisiana native has since hinted towards moving up to the 170 lbs division via social media, however, there's no concrete news about his next fight.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dustin Poirier open to eventual move to 170 to face Nate Diaz: ‘He’s a guy I’ve always wanted to fight’ mmafighting.com/2021/2/26/2230… Dustin Poirier open to eventual move to 170 to face Nate Diaz: ‘He’s a guy I’ve always wanted to fight’ mmafighting.com/2021/2/26/2230… https://t.co/Q7Cd6ZAHmh

What's next for Islam Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev has had his sights on UFC gold for a while now. Khabib Nurmagomedov's prodigy is now scheduled to face Beneil Dariush.

No.4-ranked Makhachev will collide with No.3-ranked Dariush in the main event of the UFC's February 26th Fight Night card. It will be an all-important clash in the 155 lbs division as the winner will presumably earn a shot at the highly coveted lightweight title.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Ohhhh yes. Beneil Dariush ( @beneildariush ) vs. Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ). Seven fight win streak vs. Nine fight win streak. Five-round main event, UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27, per sources. Big one. Ohhhh yes. Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) vs. Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA). Seven fight win streak vs. Nine fight win streak. Five-round main event, UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27, per sources. Big one. https://t.co/xETKmx8l27

Speaking about the preparations for the fight, Islam Makhachev said:

"I don't think about [anything]. This fight [will] make me [close to the] belt and that's why I'm just thinking about the belt, you know. Last one and a half month, [I've been] training with coach [Javier Mendez] in AKA...everybody knows in AKA, there's always hard training."

Watch Makhachev's interview with Red Corner MMA below:

Considering their standing in the division, the winner of Makhachev vs. Dariush will in all probability get the next title shot. However, as Justin Gaethje gets ready to take on lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title at UFC 274, the challengers will have to wait and see how things play out in the upcoming lightweight title clash.

Edited by David Andrew