"You're not ready for this" - Islam Makhachev issues warning to Bobby Green during UFC Fight Night face-off

Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green recently faced off ahead of their UFC Vegas 49 clash. As the two came face-to-face, Makhachev sent the American a strong message, questioning his preparedness for the fight.

Dana White recently took to Instagram to share an up-close and personal view of the face-off between Makhachev and Green. Although things proceeded in an orderly and peaceful manner, Makhachev successfully managed to shoot off a warning to his opponent.

"You ready? I think you’re not ready. You’re not ready for this. You know this. You know this."

Bobby Green, not one to back down, exuded confidence and was more than ready to deal with the challenge presented by the Makhachkala native. He conveyed as much to Makhachev as he had to be asked repeatedly to pose for photographs instead of calling out to the Russian after their face-off.

Watch Islam Makhachev's exchange with Bobby Green right here:

Beneil Dariush was previously on-call to lock horns with Islam Makhachev in what would have been a lightweight title eliminator bout. However, Dariush suffered an injury during his training camp, rendering him unfit to compete at UFC Vegas 49.

Bobby Green emerged as the bout's unlikely savior after the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson and more refused to take Dariush's place.

Green most recently featured in a fight at UFC 271 on February 12 against Nasrat Haqparast. The scrap saw 'King' walk away with a unanimous decision win at the end of three rounds.

Islam Makhachev believes his tenth win will lead to title fight

Islam Makhachev is currently riding high on a 9-fight win streak, with his last loss coming way back in October 2015 at UFC 192 in his sophomore outing in the. promotion.

In a recent interaction with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi, Makhachev offered some insight into his future in the promotion. He asserted that a win against Bobby Green will most certainly pave the way to a fight for the 155-lbs strap.

"You know, I know this is going to be my 10-fight win streak and I really believe this is key for title fight," said Makhachev.

Check out Makhachev's interaction with Megan Olivi below:

Makhachev and Green are slated to go toe-to-toe in the main event of the upcoming UFC Vegas 49 fight card. The event will be hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 26.

