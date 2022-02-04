Islam Makhachev predicts when and where he will beat Charles Oliveira to win the UFC lightweight belt

Islam Makhachev recently spoke about his long-term goal of facing Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev stated that he expects to face and dethrone the Brazilian champion by the end of 2022. He also asserted that the fight would take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, saying:

"Charles Oliveira is champion now and he showed good skills [in] his last two fights. That's why I think the end of this year, I'm gonna beat him, in Abu Dhabi."

Watch Islam Makhachev's full interview below:

Islam Makhachev is currently on a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC, with his last loss coming against Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in October 2015.

Makhachev's next fight will be against Beneil Dariush, the No.3-ranked lightweight contender, at UFC Fight Night 203 on February 26. The winner of the five-round main event bout will likely be next in line for a title shot.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is riding a 10-fight winning streak in the 155 lbs division. He won the title at UFC 262 last year with a TKO victory over Michael Chandler and subsequently defended it at UFC 269 against Dustin Poirier.

'Do Bronx' is expected to make his next title defense against No.2-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje.

Islam Makhachev sent a message to Charles Oliveira after UFC 269

Islam Makhachev sent a message on social media to Charles Oliveira after his impressive submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. Makhachev took to Twitter to congratulate 'Do Bronx', saying:

"Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs [Charles Oliveira's Twitter account]. Just hold in there for me [trophy emoji]"

A bout between Oliveira and Makhachev will certainly be a sight to behold as both lightweights possess an exceptional groundgame. Additionally, both fighters have significantly improved their striking skills in recent years.

Makhachev is a multitime sambo world champion, and like former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, relies on his wrestling. Meanwhile, Oliveira is statistically the best submission specialist in the UFC.

The Brazilian not only has the most finishes in the history of the promotion (18), but the most submissions (15) as well. Out of Oliveira’s 31 career wins, 19 have come by way of submission and 9 by way of KO/TKO. His current 10-fight win streak comprises eight finishes.

