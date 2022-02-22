"The rankings are bulls**t" - Islam Makhachev's coach won't be surprised if Conor McGregor gets title shot before the Dagestani

Javier Mendez has commented on the possibility of Conor McGregor leap-frogging Islam Makhachev for a shot at the lightweight title.

Mendez recently sat down for a chat with Submission Radio. During the interview, the American Kickboxing Academy head coach stated that he would not be surprised if the Irishman is offered a championship fight ahead of Makhachev, who trains under him. Mendez said:

"That's part of the game, you know. He [Conor McGregor] carries the big numbers, so whatever the UFC decides. I'm expecting anything can happen with that guy that has the power to do that. Do I like it? Absolutely not. But do I have a choice? Absolutely not."

Mendez did not mince words while sharing his thoughts on the UFC rankings. He added:

"To me, the rankings are bulls**t. They've always been bulls**t. They're still bulls**t. So, I don't really care about the rankings."

Watch Javier Mendez's full interview with Submission Radio below:

Makhachev is now scheduled to face Bobby Green in a five-round encounter on February 26. If the Russian manages to win, he is likely next in line for a shot at lightweight gold.

The 155 lbs title will be contested at UFC 274, where the champion, Charles Oliveira, will be looking to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje. Makhachev will be eyeing the victor if he beats Green this weekend.

Comparing Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev's records in the lightweight division

There is a stark difference between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev's records in the UFC's 155 lbs division.

Makhachev has had 11 fights in the lightweight division and has been victorious in 10 of them. He is currently riding a nine-fight win streak in the promotion, including consecutive submission wins over Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises and Drew Dober in 2021.

McGregor, on the other hand, has only competed four times as a lightweight in the UFC. Out of those four appearances, 'The Notorious' has emerged victorious just once. His lone victory at 155 lbs came in 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the lightweight champion. His next three bouts in the division were losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier (twice).

The enigmatic Irishman is reportedly set to return to the octagon later this year.

Edited by C. Naik