"He don't have good wrestling skills" - Islam Makhachev doesn't see potential Charles Oliveira bout as a hard fight

Islam Makhachev is looking forward to a potential title clash against Charles Oliveira down the line. If Makhachev wins his upcoming fight with Bobby Green this weekend and Oliveira successfully defends the title against Justin Gaethje, the pair are likely to fight for the title next.

Weighing in on a potential bout with 'Do Bronx,' the Dagestani said he's looking forward to the fight because it'll be an interesting stylistic matchup. He pointed out that both him and Oliveira possess similar skillsets but stressed that he doesn't consider it a difficult fight.

Although Makhachev admits Oliveira's grappling is good, the 30-year-old feels that the Brazilian is lacking in the wrestling department and believes he can be taken down easily in a potential clash. During the media day ahead of the upcoming UFC Vegas 49 event, Makhachev said:

"It's gonna be good fight because we almost have same style, you know, he have good grappling skills, he have good striking and it's going to be a good fight. I don't think it's going to be hard for me, I can take him down easy because I know he don't have good wrestling skills but his grappling skills [are] high level and we wanna we will see who is better there."

Islam Makhachev believes finishing Bobby Green inside one round will earn him a title shot

Islam Makhachev is on a nine-fight winning streak inside the octagon right now and hopes to earn a title shot with a win against Bobby Green this weekend. Makhachev was initially set to fight Beneil Dariush in a number one contender's matchup on the same date but unfortunately, the latter pulled out due to a leg injury.

Green then replaced 'Benny' on short notice but the fight will now take place at a catchweight of 160lbs. There's some doubt as to whether Islam Makhachev will get a title shot by beating Green, who is presently unranked.

Makhachev believes he has to pick up an emphatic first-round victory to earn himself a title shot and claims he will do what it takes. At the media day interview ahead of his upcoming fight, Makhachev said:

"I have to finish Bobby Green first round and I will do it."

