"I need no five rounds" - Islam Makhachev trolls Dan Hooker's call for a five-rounder after submitting him in the first round at UFC 267

After his win over Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev took to Twitter to make fun of 'The Hangman' for asking for a five-round fight.

"I need no 5 rounds," wrote Islam Makhachev.

At UFC 267, Islam Makhachev proved to be a major problem for the UFC lightweight division. The Dagestani took on Dan Hooker in a three-round fight on the main card of the event. During fight week, Hooker had requested the contest to be a five-rounder.

Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman Let's make it 5 rounds? 👊 Let's make it 5 rounds? 👊

The 30-year-old Makhachev made quick work of the new Zealander and finished him via a kimura lock in the opening round.

After the win, the 30-year-old celebrated with his team and internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. Makhachev even lifted 'Mini Khabib' in the air at one point.

With an impressive win, the Dagestani has now extended his winning streak to nine. This includes wins over fighters like Thiago Moises and Drew Dober. Makhachev has made a strong case for himself for a title shot and could be next in line to face the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira.

Islam Makhachev picks Dustin Poirier to win the fight against Charles Oliveira

Before UFC 267, Islam Makhachev sat down for a chat with former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. During the interview, the Dagestani shared his thoughts on the upcoming lightweight title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

"I think [Dustin] Poirier [wins]. I think Poirier because he understands wrestling and Oliveira don't have like very good wrestling skills to take Poirier down but in striking game, I think Dustin Poirier has more [weapons] than Oliveira. That's why he's gonna make him tired because when I saw a lot of Oliveira's fights, he always [gives] up but now I think maybe he change something but Poirier have very big experience in five round fights, he fought a lot of fights and has big experience in this game."

Watch Islam Makhachev's interview with Daniel Cormier below:

'The Diamond' and Charles Oliveira are set to compete in the main event of UFC 269 in December.

