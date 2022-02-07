Israel Adesanya believes Robert Whittaker's last 3 performances are being hyped out of proportion - "People just have low standards"

Israel Adesanya hasn't been as impressed by Robert Whittaker's last three performances as several analysts in the media.

After dropping the middleweight championship to Adesanya at UFC 243, 'The Reaper' picked up impressive wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum to get back into the title picture. Several pundits feel Whittaker has made the improvements necessary to give 'The Last Stylebender' a run for his money in the rematch.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Adesanya admitted that Whittaker had made strides forward since their first encounter but not to the extent that was being portrayed by the media.

When asked whether too much stock was being put into Whittaker's recent performances, the reigning middleweight champion said:

"Yes, way too much to the point where I'm just like, 'Did he invent a new move or something? Did he invent the jab or I don't know what?' He improved, yes, but not to the point where people are blowing it up to these proportions. I think people just have low standards, that's all. I have high standards... Doesn't really faze me that well."

Watch Israel Adesanya's video below:

Israel Adesanya predicts he'll stop Robert Whittaker again

Israel Adesanya put on one of the most impressive performances of his career at UFC 243 to defeat Robert Whittaker by second-round KO and claim the middleweight title. 'The Last Stylebender' sent his foe crashing to the canvas in the first round as well, but the Australian was saved by the bell.

Adesanya doesn't expect the rematch to proceed any differently. He believes that he's more skilled than Whittaker and expects to finish 'The Reaper' again. In the UFC 271 Countdown preview releases by the UFC, the middleweight kingpin said:

"Me and him, we are not the same. We are not on the same level. I've knocked him out twice in one fight... So, I'm going to finish him again. "

Watch the UFC 271 Countdown preview below:

Adesanya is beginning to establish himself in the pantheon of legendary middleweights. If he can retain the strap against Whittaker, he'll move clear of Chris Weidman (three) with four title defenses, behind only Anderson Silva.

