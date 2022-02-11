"Don't let them pull the wool over your eyes" - Israel Adesanya doubles down his support for Joe Rogan

Israel Adesanya has expressed his support for Joe Rogan amid the UFC commentator’s ongoing controversies.

Rogan is facing a ton of backlash as his platform Spotify is under pressure to remove his podcast due to the alleged spread of COVID-19 misinformation through the popular show. Things got worse for the UFC commentator after a montage of him saying the 'n-word' went viral on social media.

However, Adesanya believes Rogan is being purposely attacked by "the establishment" for speaking out against the "mainstream narrative." On Twitter, 'The Last Stylebender' posted a screenshot of his comments that read:

"'United we stand, divided we fall.' We are living in very strange times. When a voice speaks out against the mainstream narrative, the establishment have a systematic way of shutting said voice down. I'm not asking you to think like me, I encourage you to turn off your tv and think for yourself. Don't let them pull the wool over your eyes [sheep emojis] #FUCKTHENOISE"

Check out Adesanya's tweet below:

Rogan, of course, has been one of the most polarizing figures in recent years. The comedian has previously expressed unconventional stances regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and the United States government's health and safety protocols.

Israel Adesanya defends Joe Rogan amid 'n-word' controversy

Israel Adesanya went to bat for Joe Rogan during the UFC 271 press conference. UFC president Dana White was asked for his comments regarding Rogan's ongoing controversy. But before White could answer, Adesanya interrupted and said:

"First off, let me take this one. Hold up. I'm Black, I can take this one. Look, there's a lot of cons in this game. There's a lot of snakes in this game. I've been in this fight game since 2008. And Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I've had the pleasure of working with, understand that. And you know what, f*** the noise, man. You know what they're trying to do. You can't control the man and he's got the biggest platform in the world right now. So that's my n***a Joe Rogan. F*** the noise!"

Watch the full clip below:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Got enough for everyone 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿Got enough for everyone 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿Got enough for everyone 😊 https://t.co/vZ4DPqNW9l

Also Read Article Continues below

Adesanya will be in action for Saturday's UFC 271 pay-per-view event. He will take on Robert Whittaker in a rematch of their 2019 middleweight unification bout at UFC 243.

Edited by David Andrew