"I like that fresh meat" - Israel Adesanya is eager to fight Jared Cannonier at June's UFC pay-per-view

Israel Adesanya recently revealed a timeline for his potential fight with Jared Cannonier.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' said he is looking to face the challenge Jared Cannonier in June. The reigning middleweight champion also admitted that he has already started planning for the fight and is looking forward to it.

Speaking about his next potential opponent, Israel Adesanya said:

"Fight in June. Fight Jared in June. And then I already have plans for that fight. I look forward to that fight and I like that fresh meat. That excites me."

Watch Adesanya talk about his future plans in the UFC below:

Jared Cannonier recently defeated Derek Brunson via a brutal second-round stoppage at UFC 271. Following his win, 'The Killa Gorilla' demanded a title shot from UFC president Dana White.

Israel Adesanya defended his title later that night, defeating Robert Whittaker in a much-anticipated rematch.

Jared Cannonier is willing to change weight classes to become a multi-division champ

During his appearance at UFC 271 media day, Cannonier was asked if cutting down to 185 pounds was difficult for him, given that he used to compete as a light heavyweight and a heavyweight.

Cannonier responded by saying he could fight at welterweight if he wanted to. 'The Killa Gorilla' also indicated an interest in going back to his previous weight classes to possibly become a multi-division titleholder.

"I can go to 170, you know. If I wanted to. Everybody's known, 'He was a heavyweight. He's a light heavyweight.' I mean, I was fighting at heavyweight, that doesn't mean I'm a heavyweight. I was never a light heavyweight. All the guys who I fought in those divisions have always had the size advantage over me and some of the guys even in this division would have the size advantage over me. They're taller, some of them are longer. So... who knows what the future holds. I will definitely be a middleweight champion. We may end up seeing double champ status, maybe even triple champ. Maybe, I'll revisit my old divisions... more ripped and chiseled probably."

Watch Cannonier's interaction with the media during UFC 271 fight week below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard