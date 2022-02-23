"There's a reason you ain't seen me on TMZ" - Israel Adesanya on learning from Conor McGregor's "pitfalls"

Israel Adesanya has admitted to having learned a lot from Conor McGregor. Adesanya feels that the former two-division UFC champion changed the game and helped put it on the map. Adesanya has learned a lot from how McGregor has handled his fame and fortune.

Having said that, he also learned from the mistakes McGregor has made over the years. Although he feels it's only human to err, Adesanya makes sure his mistakes aren't exposed to the public eye.

During a recent interview with Brian J. Roberts of All Goats TV, Adesanya said:

"Like I said at the media day for this fight, where I said he [McGregor] changed the game, whether you like it or not. And I've learned a lot directly and indirectly, even before, like, we knew each other, we became, you know, I guess colleagues. Just the way he handled, I guess the, I don't wanna say, not just the fame, but the money side of it. Even his pitfalls, I've learned from them. And I know he has too, but I've learned from them, watching that. There's a reason you ain't seen me on TMZ yet. I'm smart with the way I operate... I'm smart with people I have around me. Like I said, I'm not perfect. I make mistakes. But I don't want them held against me on the court of public opinion."

Check out the interview below:

Diego Sanchez claims Conor McGregor isn't a great role model for the younger generation

Conor McGregor is one of the most polarizing characters in the UFC despite arguably being the most popular fighter as well. Of late, the Irishman has found himself amid controversy after allegedly punching Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, as well as getting into a scuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs last year.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) https://t.co/H0naCNbMta

The Irishman also got into trouble over punching an old man at a pub in Dublin back in 2019 and was forced to pay a fine after pleading guilty. According to former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez, McGregor's actions don't make him a good role model for the younger generation.

𝔽𝕆ℕ𝕀 💎 @stargazer109



The guy punching the old man is Conor McGregor. He good guy ? Bad guy ? You be the judge 🤷‍♂️ Before Trolling Dustin for dropping a guy in his gym, just watch this Egomaniac and elderly abuser punching an old man 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️The guy punching the old man is Conor McGregor. He good guy ? Bad guy ? You be the judge🤷‍♂️ Before Trolling Dustin for dropping a guy in his gym, just watch this Egomaniac and elderly abuser punching an old man 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️The guy punching the old man is Conor McGregor. He good guy ? Bad guy ? You be the judge 🙏🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/PTgsRrtVSN

In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"You got guys out there like Conor McGregor that are giants of influences. Drinking Proper Twelve and hitting old men is not really a good influence to be spreading for the youth of the next generation."

Check out the interview below:

Edited by John Cunningham