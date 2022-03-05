"Go back to church" - Israel Adesanya has a piece of advice for Jon Jones to help 'Bones' fight his demons

Israel Adesanya has once again taken a dig at Jon Jones. According to the middleweight champion, 'Bones' should return to church to help him fight his own demons.

Speaking about his feud with Jones, Adesanya claimed that 'Bones' was the first to utter his name. 'The Last Stylebender' believes that the former light heavyweight champion was the one who called him out first as he saw the opportunity for a fight against him.

However, as per Adesanaya, the 34-year-old has a far more important rival to take care of at the moment. The UFC middleweight champion recently told TMZ Sports:

"You're supposed to be the GOAT and you wanna fight me? That shows me you think I'm a threat. And I was like yeah, I'm gonna get the other one. So I dealt with [Anderson] Silva. Who was you know, my favorite fighter at the time. So yeah, might as well f*** this c***. But hey, he needs to fight himself first. Fight his demons. That's the main thing he needs to be fighting. You know, go back to church. You know, phillipians 3:16 or whatever it was, go back to church."

Watch Israel Adesanya's comments regarding Jon Jones below:

When Jon Jones dismissed a potential outing against Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have gone back and forth over the past few years, often alluding to a potential outing. However, Jones dismissed any such thoughts immediately after Adesanya's first career loss.

Adesanya made a failed bid to become double champ against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 last year. Jones live tweeted about the event and went on to ridicule 'The Last Stylebender' for getting thoroughly dominated on the ground. He also dismissed the idea of a potential 'super-fight' against the middleweight champion.

Check out the tweets below:

BONY @JonnyBones Great job Jan there’s two minutes left in the fight but Izzy is on bottom, great win. Definitely not expecting any surprises Great job Jan there’s two minutes left in the fight but Izzy is on bottom, great win. Definitely not expecting any surprises

BONY @JonnyBones If you ever wrote me talking shit about Izzy beating me, slap yourself If you ever wrote me talking shit about Izzy beating me, slap yourself

Adesanya later said that poking fun at his loss spoke volumes about Jones' character. 'The Last Styelbender' told ESPN MMA:

"That shows his character. Find a tweet of me tweeting and kicking him when everyone is sh*tting on him. He barely beat Thiago Santos. Dominick Reyes, I believe, kicked his ass. It shows the character of who we are. It shows the character of what kind of people we are."

Watch Adesanya's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Edited by David Andrew