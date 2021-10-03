"Keeping up appearances" - Israel Adesanya reacts to Jon Jones' recent social media post with fiancée Jessie Moses 

Israel Adesanya has jibed at Jon Jones yet again. Adesanya took to Instagram to share a meme, poking fun at Jones for his recent social media post with fiancée Jessie Moses.

Take a look at the meme below:

The meme Israel Adesanya shared reacting to Jon Jones' latest post with his fiancee on social media

In the post, Adesanya seemingly insinuates that Jon Jones forced his fiancée to put up a front on social media following Jones' recent arrest.

A few hours after the UFC's hall-of-fame induction ceremony in Las Vegas, the former light heavyweight was arrested on charges of domestic battery, misdemeanor and tampering with a police vehicle.

Shocking details later emerged following the arrest. Reports indicated that Jones likely got into a physical altercation with Jessie in front of their children. She came to the lobby of the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino looking for first aid and assistance. She was apparently injured and bleeding from her nose and mouth.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

Jessie told police that Jones had apparently pulled her by the hair to stop her from leaving their hotel room. However, the couple seems to have gotten past the incident. Jones recently posted a video with Jessie where they appear to be affectionate with each other.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again https://t.co/H9mgK9vLRN

Will Jon Jones be allowed to compete in the UFC going forward?

Dana White recently weighed in on the situation with Jon Jones and whether the UFC will allow him to compete inside the octagon again. According to White, the UFC will monitor the situation closely. They are awaiting fallout from the legal process pertaining to the incident before taking a call on the matter.

"Every day we got stuff going on, stuff that you don’t know about that we deal with on a daily basis. You guys just hear about the sh*t that ends up in the media. So, it’s what we do. We’ll see how this thing plays out legally with him, and we’ll go from there,” Dana White said at a press conference for The Contender Series.

Also Read

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far