"I just got welled up" - Israel Adesanya explains why he broke down while watching 'Blood Diamond' at UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-ins

Israel Adesanya has opened up about his emotional moment involving longtime CKB (City Kickboxing) teammate Mike Mathetha aka ‘Blood Diamond’ at the UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-ins. Adesanya shed tears of joy at the weigh-ins a few days back while watching Mathetha onstage.

In an edition of the Flagrant 2 podcast, the UFC middleweight champion revisited the heartwarming moment. Adesanya notably discussed the power of manifestation. Upon being asked whether he ever gets emotional when the things he manifests come to fruition, he stated:

“Yeah, it does. I mean, there was even a moment on my YouTube channel – ‘FREESTYLEBENDER,’ check it out – at the weigh-in where my teammate ‘Blood Diamond’ stepped on the scale. And I didn’t realize Jeff [Sainlar] was filming. He was over on this side. And I remember because it was; I was sitting down, and we’re backstage, and there’s a screen. Just big. And he just stepped up there, and I just, ‘Oh, man.’ Because we’ve just been through so much together. And he’s been through so much.”

‘Blood Diamond’ was beaten via first-round submission by Jeremiah Wells in his promotional debut at UFC 271 on February 12th. That said, Israel Adesanya noted that their fellow teammate, UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg, lost his UFC debut last year.

‘The Last Stylebender’ emphasized that akin to how Ulberg bounced back with a unanimous decision win against Fabio Cherant at UFC 271, Mathetha will return to winning ways. Adesanya said:

“So, I know what we’re capable of. I know as a team. So, when I saw that moment, I just got welled up. Just so much love for my team, man.”

Watch Israel Adesanya’s appearance on the Flagrant 2 podcast in the video below:

‘Blood Diamond’ and Israel Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman on the former’s loss at UFC 271

CKB coach Eugene Bareman recently appeared on The MMA Hour and addressed Mike Mathetha aka ‘Blood Diamond’s’ UFC 271 defeat. While Bareman’s other pupils, Adesanya and Ulberg, emerged victorious at UFC 271, Mathetha didn’t.

UFC @ufc



[ Jeremiah Wells gets the R1 tap to end it!!! #UFC271 | Early Prelims are LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] Jeremiah Wells gets the R1 tap to end it!!! 😤[ #UFC271 | Early Prelims are LIVE on @UFCFightPass & E+ ] https://t.co/5UUfkFceOx

Nevertheless, the CKB coach asserted that Mathetha will return stronger than ever to prove his mettle to the UFC. Bareman said:

“I’m very, very, very, disappointed, and 'Blood' is even more disappointed. It’s been a very emotional couple of days for 'Blood Diamond'. When you lose like that, and I’ve had a few fighters who have lost like that, Dan Hooker has lost like that, when you just get caught early and you don’t get a chance to show the people and the world what you’re capable of. It’s heart-wrenching, it’s really heart-wrenching."

Watch Eugene Bareman's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Edited by C. Naik