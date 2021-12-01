"That's how Khabib Nurmagomedov left with his brain cells" - Israel Adesanya's coach says the Dagestani style of fighting is 'the best way to fight'

Israel Adesanya's coach Eugen Bareman believes that the Dagestani style of fighting is most effective in MMA.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, he admitted that the grappling-heavy style employed by fighters from the region may not be the most entertaining. However, Bareman said it's the best strategic approach to a bout.

He pointed out that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finished his professional career as an undefeated fighter. He also got away from such a violent sport relatively unscathed.

Bareman attributes that to the Dagestani style of fighting, which sees fighters focus on closing the distance, shooting for takedowns and gaining control on the ground.

Joe Gravel @JoeGravel20 Khabib after stuffing a takedown and using a body lock to absolutely smesh:



“You have to post.” Khabib after stuffing a takedown and using a body lock to absolutely smesh:“You have to post.” https://t.co/PxOuNzq9AX

Having said that, Bareman also pointed out that UFC is in the business of selling fights and if they don't seem entertaining enough, fans won't want to pay for them. He cited this as the reason why Dagestani fighters usually have a much longer road to title fights compared to athletes with contrasting styles.

"Purists like myself, I love how they fight. I think how they fight is the best way to fight. I think if it's just about winning then that style of closing the distance, dragging someone down and drowning them, that's how everybody should fight. That's how you get away clean. That's how someone like Khabib gets into a sport, fights for so many years and still leaves with his brain cells, but that's also why it took him years and years and years and years to get a title fight."

Check out Eugene Bareman's interaction with Submission Radio below:

Dagestan's dominance in the UFC continues despite Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring from MMA last year, Dagestan's representation in the UFC hasn't slowed down by any means. 'The Eagle' is arguably the greatest fighter of all time and easily the most recognizable combat sports athlete to come out of Dagestan.

Despite his departure from UFC, it seems like the era of Dagestani and Russian dominance in MMA has just begun. Khabib's teammate and childhood friend Islam Makhachev now carries the baton in the lightweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev v Moises

Makhachev has lost just one fight in the UFC and is currently on a nine-fight win streak. Most analysts predict he'll soon become a world champion.

Meanwhile, hailing from Russia's Chechen Republic, which borders Dagestan, Khamzat Chimaev is currently one of the hottest prospects in the promotion. Chimaev is undefeated and currently on a four-fight win streak inside the octagon.

In his four wins thus far, 'Borz' has only absorbed one significant strike. He has been also touted as a future titleholder.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Saiffers 🍽 @SaifSmacks



Dana nods then smiles.



#UFC267 #FightIsland Look at this. Khamzat goes for the takedown right away, grabs dude like a child, then TURNS TO DANA AND TALKS TO HIM, then slams him down.Dana nods then smiles. Look at this. Khamzat goes for the takedown right away, grabs dude like a child, then TURNS TO DANA AND TALKS TO HIM, then slams him down. Dana nods then smiles.#UFC267 #FightIsland https://t.co/qgrAy16TwK

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Harvey Leonard