Israel Adesanya shares a handwritten note from a fan apologising for the CKB team having to move

Israel Adesanya's gym City Kickboxing is considering a move to the United States due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand. 'The Last Stylebender' recently shared a handwritten note from a fan apologizing to the CKB team for having to move. The note shared by Adesanya on Twitter read:

"We're sorry you guys might have to move offshore. You & your team should be very proud of the legacy you have built & how you represent NZ on the world stage! Forever on the Izzy hype train. Mat & Loz"

Israel Adesanya announced the relocation of his gym

Several Kiwi fighters have been considering a move to the United States as COVID-19 restrictions have made it almost impossible to train in their home country. One of the greatest MMA gyms around the globe, City Kickboxing was also mulling over the idea for a while.

CKB's star athlete Israel Adesanya recently confirmed that the gym is indeed moving to the United States. According to Adesanya, people are the heart of an MMA gym, not the facilities. Izzy believes CKB will retain its essence regardless of where they relocate. Posing in front of the American flag, the UFC middleweight king wrote on Instagram:

"Cats out the bag… I’m moving to America 🇺🇸. When faced with obstacles, we adapt and overcome. I’m 32 and applying pressure like J Cole before I’m out the game. We built this legacy at @citykickboxing ourselves and the support of the people. No govt handouts or backing and became the number one winning gym on earth! Four walls and a roof don’t make a martial arts gym. The people who toil day in and day out make it what it is. So wherever those four walls and a roof is located, it’ll still be City Kickboxing!!"

Prior to Adesanya's announcement, CKB head coach Eugene Bareman had also discussed the move. Bareman revealed the motive behind his decision to Submission Radio. He said they decided to make the move after the New Zealand government made 'improvements' to the MIQ booking system used for immigration processes. Bareman thinks the changes were "not an improvement at all."

Also Read

Watch Eugene Bareman's interview with Submission Radio below:

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh