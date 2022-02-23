"I still think he wasn't on my level" - Israel Adesanya on win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya has taken a look back at his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Plenty of people were expecting the rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker to be a much closer fight than their UFC 243 meeting. However, few could've anticipated that it would be quite as divisive when it came to the final result. The reigning UFC middleweight champion managed to get his hand raised in victory via decision. However, Whittaker – and many of his fans – believe that 'Bobby Knuckles' should've been awarded the decision.

Regardless of whether or not you back that theory, there's no way of denying the fact that these are the two best 185-pounders in all of mixed martial arts right now.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Adesayna spoke about how he believes the bout went:

“The fight was, for me, not what I wanted it to be. The way I beat him the first time - I annihilated him, so I expected to do better the second time. Even though he has gotten better, I still think he wasn’t on my level and I showed that on the night. But yeah, I haven’t watched it back yet, I will soon, but I’ve just been enjoying myself - eating, just living life, enjoying the cities that I’m in. I just came back from New York, went to Boston, so I’m just kind of touching the land, if you will, and getting amongst it with the culture.”

Watch Israel Adesanya's interview with talkSPORT below:

Will we see Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 3?

There's every chance we could see a trilogy fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker before one of them retires, even though the African star is 2-0 in the series.

Adesanya's next opponent looks set to be Jared Cannonier after the Texan's decisive win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271. Meanwhile, Whittaker has to try and build his way back to the title shot, with some wondering whether or not a showdown with Marvin Vettori is the best way to do it.

Alternatively, 'The Reaper' could take on another rising contender. Whatever the case may be, he needs to do some re-evaluating if he is to get a third shot at the reigning middleweight king.

Edited by Aziel Karthak