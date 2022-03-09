"It depends on the individual" - Kamaru Usman discusses Conor McGregor's apparent lack of motivation after becoming a multi-millionaire

Kamaru Usman feels Conor McGregor has accumulated so much wealth since his 2017 boxing clash with Floyd Mayweather that he doesn't need to work ever again. The former two-division UFC champion reportedly earned a $100 million payday to fight the undefeated pugilist in his boxing debut.

Paradigm Sports @ParadigmSports #OnThisDay in 2017, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather took part in the biggest fight in combat sports history. #OnThisDay in 2017, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather took part in the biggest fight in combat sports history. 📅 https://t.co/bUd7EhDEga

McGregor is undoubtedly the richest star in UFC history. With the sheer amount of fame and fortune that the Irishman has amassed over the years, Usman isn't surprised by the Irishman's apparent lack of motivation towards further improving his craft.

McGregor has lost three of his last four fights inside the octagon and hasn't been able to recapture the form he was in before fighting Mayweather back in 2017. Although Usman admits it's difficult to motivate oneself to push the limits in training after making as much money as 'The Notorious' has, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' still believes it depends on the individual.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Yup the one sup. From my yacht in the Bahamas to the sky above Yup the one sup. From my yacht in the Bahamas to the sky above ❤️ https://t.co/W7eFGBT01N

During a recent interaction with Club Shay Shay's Shannon Sharpe, Usman said:

"Conor don't have to work no more... It's a difference [when you are a multi-millionaire] but I think it depends on the on the individual... I think it was back in the day, whether it's Sugar Ray [Leonard] or maybe [Marvin] Hagler and they said things are different when you start sleeping on silk sheets... So when you're sleeping on that now, you know, the hustle is not the same and now sleeping on silk sheets, I have to say I still want, I still have that hustle... I still want to get up and go get it, right, so I think it's on the individual."

Check out Kamaru Usman's interview below:

Kamaru Usman weighs in on potential clash with Conor McGregor

Kamaru Usman remains open to a potential welterweight clash with Conor McGregor, but he doesn't think the fight will come to fruition. Usman pointed out that he has challenged the Irishman to share the octagon with him in the past, after McGregor engaged in a verbal spat with the welterweight champ on social media.

However, 'The Notorious' didn't respond. Despite remaining open to the possibility of a potential clash with McGregor, Usman doesn't feel the fight is ever going to materialize. He said:

"He was tweeting a lot and I said here's your chance. If you picked up the phone right now and called the UFC, they're not gonna say no to you, and he was quiet. The next week he started calling out Anderson Silva, retired fighters and things like that so would I fight Conor? The offer is there but you know the fight you don't make no sense."

Kamaru Usman is currently the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He is reportedly set to defend his welterweight strap against Leon Edwards in July. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is in the final stages of his recovery from a leg injury he suffered during his bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. He is also reportedly set to return to action later this year.

