"It's a good problem to have" - Dan Hooker comments on potential fight against teammate Alexander Volkanovski

Dan Hooker recently opened up on a potential fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

'The Hangman' is set to move back down to the featherweight division next month. Volkanovski, his fellow City Kickboxing teammate, happens to be the champion at 145 lbs. During an interview with MMA Junkie, Hooker was asked whether the duo would fight one another. He answered:

"We're kind of we'll cross that bridge, when we come to it."

The Kiwi added that if all goes to plan at 145 lbs, he could be in the title picture by next year. Alluding to Volkanovski's upcoming bout against Chan Sung Jung and his imminent trilogy fight with Max Holloway, Hooker added:

"We'll see how it goes, it's not like it's gonna be the next fight and moving straight to a title shot. So, I don't feel like we're gonna have to even cover that. He's got 'Korean Zombie' and he's got a rematch with Max Holloway. It could be a year, year and a half potentially before we have to even start thinking about that or start considering that. It's a good problem to have when you and your mate have to decide who's the best fighter in the world. It's a good problem to have."

Watch Dan Hooker's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Volkanovski is set to take on 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in his next fight at UFC 273 in April. Meanwhile, Hooker is set to face Arnold Allen, the No.7-ranked featherweight, in March.

Why is Dan Hooker moving to the featherweight division?

Dan Hooker joined the UFC in 2014 and competed in the featherweight division for three years before moving up to lightweight. He put together a 7-1 run in his next eight fights at 155 lbs, establishing himself as one of the top fighters in the division.

Unfortunately, in his last four fights, Hooker has gone 1-3. Following losses to top contenders Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev, 'The Hangman' opted to move back down to featherweight. On March 19th, he is set to take on Arnold Allen at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Allen holds a professional record of 17-1. He is undefeated in the UFC and is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak. 'Almighty' will be hoping to break into the top five at 145 lbs with a win over Hooker. The duo are set to square off at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall in the promotion's return to England.

A win for Hooker will likely see him pick up a spot in the top ten of the featherweight rankings. He will be hoping to rejuvenate his career and potentially make a title run on his return to the division.

