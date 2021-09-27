"It's time for a title" - Featherweight Giga Chikadze wants his shot at UFC gold next 

Giga Chikadze has reiterated his desire to compete for the UFC featherweight title. Taking to Twitter following UFC 266 this past weekend, 'Ninja' said:

"It's time for a title"

The Georgian announced his title aspirations after the recently concluded five-round barn burner at UFC 266. In the pay-per-view's main event, the featherweight gold was defended by reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski.

Giga Chikadze introduced himself as a strong contender after he beat Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35 last month.

Chikadze put on a masterful performance at the event. In a back-and-forth fight, his striking skills proved too much for Barboza and he ultimately secured a TKO victory in the third round.

Before his latest success inside the octagon, Chikadze hinted towards fighting five times in five months, listing his opponents for each month. It consisted of names like Yair Rodriguez, Max Holloway, 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung, Edson Barboza and Calvin Kattar. So far, Giga Chikadze has only been able to check one box on the list.

Giga Chikadze accurately predicted the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Giga Chikadze predicted that Alexander Volkanovski would beat Brian Ortega at UFC 266 during an appearance on Submission Radio prior to the event.

The Georgian was highly accurate with his prediction. 'Ninja' suggested Volkanovski's toughness would be the deciding factor in the bout, which was evident in the featherweight champ's victory inside the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

"Yeah, that's a good fight. Really interesting. Looks like Brian did a big change after his loss. And we could clearly see in Korean Zombie's fight that he grew up and he is much better fighter. But somehow, something tells me that Alex can win the fight. I believe he is more non-breakable guy. And we've seen what happened to Brian with Max (Holloway)."

Volkanovski's toughness and durability, combined with his extraordinary striking skills and evasive grappling, proved too much for Brian Ortega. Through a unanimous decision, the Australian defended his belt for the second time.

