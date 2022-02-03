Jack Hermansson reveals what he believes is the easiest way to victory against Israel Adesanya

Jack Hermansson has revealed what he believes is the easiest route to victory against the current UFC 185lb champion, Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is currently undefeated at middleweight, with his sole MMA loss coming in the UFC's light heavyweight division against Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya struggled against the former 205lb champion's wrestling, which was likely buoyed by the hard-hitting Pole's size advantage.

It is this route that Hermansson believes middleweights should take when fighting 'The Last Stylebender'; utilizing open mat takedowns to take away his striking, as well as removing the opportunity to wall walk back to his feet.

In an exclusive Sportskeeda MMA interview with Frank Bonada, Hermansson had the following to say on the matter:

"That's definitely the easiest way to victory against Adesanya. And obviously the better finishing ability is on top as well, that's also gonna be a big part of it because, as I said, even if he doesn't come up, there are five rounds. The fight will be restarted in the stand-up, so if you have a desperate approach in taking him down, it's not going to play into your favor. So you need to be disciplined, even in the stand-up, and you should have good finishing abilities on the ground to maximize the chances to beat him."

Jack Hermansson gives his prediction for Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

Jack Hermansson headlines the UFC Fight Night card this coming weekend. The following event will see UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya face off against former title holder Robert Whittaker for a second time.

Hermansson believes that the fight will play out in a different way this time, but the result will ultimately be the same. He stated that:

"I feel like Whittaker, especially after watching that Jan Blachowicz fight, is gonna incorporate a little bit more of his wrestling game in it. Question is, is Whittaker good enough on top to keep Adesanya down and to finish him there? If not, then the fights gonna be restarted in the next round, and Adesanya will have several opportunities to find his openings in the stand-up. So, it's gonna be a tougher fight for Adesanya this time, but I still feel like he's gonna pull through."

Check out the full exclusive interview with Jack Hermansson below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham