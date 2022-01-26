Jack Hermansson details the problems with Ciryl Gane's heel hook attempt on Francis Ngannou

Jack Hermansson is scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 200 against Sean Strickland on February 5. Ahead of his upcoming bout, Hermansson weighed in on the UFC 270 heavyweight title unifier between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

During a scrap in the final round, Gane lost top position to Ngannou after a failed heel hook attempt. In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Hermansson was asked to point out the flaws in the Frenchman's submission attempt.

'The Joker' felt that Gane tried the heel hook because he was tired:

"It wasn't the perfect attack. But at the same time I think [Gane] was very fatigued and he was just like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna jump at it and see if I can get a nice finish'."

The submission specialist then elaborated on the technicalities of why Gane's attempt was unsuccessful:

"But the details weren't on place and I think he knows that as well. When it comes to the heel hook, his weight just weren't closed. So he was kind of open with his legs and didn't get his feet in the right places and so on. That was something that could have been adjusted. And maybe, it wasn't the perfect situation to drop down for the heel hook. He lost his own good position as well."

Watch Jack Hermansson's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

Sean Strickland wants to hurt Jack Hermansson

Sean Strickland will be looking to extend his win streak to six when he takes on Jack Hermansson in the main event at UFC Vegas 47. However, the American is not just looking to win the bout but do so in emphatic fashion.

Speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Strickland revealed that he wants to take Hermansson's soul once the fight goes into deep waters:

“I’m a way better grappler than Jack is. I think it’s going to be a kickboxing match. I think we’re going to stand and bang. Obviously it’s a fight, anything happens, but like the fourth round I want to f****** take his soul. I want to take everything from him. I want to watch him bleed. I want to watch him hurt. The fourth round I really just want to f****** put it on him.”

Watch Sean Strickland's interview with MMA Junkie below:

