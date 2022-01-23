UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane full card results and video highlights

UFC 270 was the first pay-per-view event of 2022, featuring two title fights. Former teammates Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane clashed in a highly anticipated title unifier for the main event.

Ngannou had racked up four first-round KO wins since 2018, earning himself a second title shot against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. 'The Predator' dethroned Miocic via second round knockout to become the heavyweight king.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane switched to MMA in 2018 after building a highly decorated kickboxing resume. Going into his matchup against Ngannou, 'Bon Gamin' held an undefeated 10-0 record.

The co-main event of the night featured a highly anticipated trilogy bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo with the flyweight title on the line. Moreno and Figueiredo fought to a majority draw in their first encounter at UFC 256 in December 2020. 'The Assassin Baby' dispatched Figueiredo via third-round submission in the rematch at UFC 263 to be crowned the champion.

UFC 270 main card results

Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann via submission (00:47 of Round 1)

Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles via TKO (04:06 of Round 1)

UFC 270 prelims results

Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez via first-round TKO (2:59)

Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via first-round TKO (3:15)

UFC 270 early prelims results

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via sub (armbar) (Round1, 2:25)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

UFC 270 main card highlights

The UFC 270 headliner featured a heavyweight title banger between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. 'Bon Gamin' comfortably controlled the distance in the initial rounds, putting his full arsenal on display.

However, 'The Predator' bounced back in the following rounds, scoring multiple takedowns and spending a considerable amount of time in top control. Gane landed a takedown in the final round but lost top position because of a failed leg lock attempt. The Cameroonian then spent the rest of the round in top control to earn an emphatic decision win.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC270 Nuevamente un derribó y el control para @Francis_Ngannou Nuevamente un derribó y el control para @Francis_Ngannou 💥 #UFC270 https://t.co/3xITH5hLWy

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC270 Control total sobre la lona para @Francis_Ngannou en este cuarto round Control total sobre la lona para @Francis_Ngannou en este cuarto round🙌 #UFC270 https://t.co/tiqpIPSddX

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo clashed for a third time in the co-main event of the night with the flyweight title on the line. Both fighters went toe-to-toe from the very first round, putting up a technical masterclass in the process.

While 'The Assassin Baby' possibly outlanded Figueiredo in the first two rounds, the Brazilian knocked him down twice in round three and once more in the fifth. Ultimately, Deiveson Figueiredo picked up a unanimous decision victory after the closely contested championship rounds.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC270 Se prenden las acciones en este segundo round Se prenden las acciones en este segundo round🚨 #UFC270 https://t.co/U5hj30n5f3

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @Daico_Deiveson vence a Brandon Moreno por decisión unánime en una pelea muy cerrada vence a Brandon Moreno por decisión unánime en una pelea muy cerrada #UFC270 🇧🇷 @Daico_Deiveson 🇧🇷 vence a Brandon Moreno por decisión unánime en una pelea muy cerrada #UFC270 https://t.co/tdRmleBzcO

One of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster, Michel Pereira, welcomed debutant Andre Fialho with a welterweight banger. Fialho had an impressive showing in the opening round as he controlled the octagon for the larger part.

However, Pereira bounced back with a flurry early in round two and went on to dominate the 27-year-old for the rest of the round. 'Demolidor' earned a unanimous decision after a close final round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC270 Andre Fialho aplicando la presión al terminar el primer round Andre Fialho aplicando la presión al terminar el primer round💥 #UFC270 https://t.co/wskAsOW46T

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @UFCPereira derrota a Andre Fialho por decisión unánime en una pelea impresionante #UFC270 @UFCPereiraderrota a Andre Fialho por decisión unánime en una pelea impresionante 🇧🇷 @UFCPereira 🇧🇷 derrota a Andre Fialho por decisión unánime en una pelea impresionante💪 #UFC270 https://t.co/TZwvulvcDW

Surging bantamweight prospect Said Nurmagomedov faced Cody Stamann on the main card. Nurmagomedov made quick work of Stamann, submitting him with a guillotine less than a minute into the fight.

CULTURE MMA @CultureMMA_



47 secondes chrono . #UFC270 Said Nurmagomedov by guillotine47 secondes chrono Said Nurmagomedov by guillotine 🔥47 secondes chrono ⏰. #UFC270 https://t.co/ApqF7U67vt

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Said Nurmagomedov vence a Cody Stamann por sumisión de manera fenomenal #UFC270 Said Nurmagomedovvence a Cody Stamann por sumisión de manera fenomenal 🇷🇺 Said Nurmagomedov 🇷🇺 vence a Cody Stamann por sumisión de manera fenomenal 🙌 #UFC270 https://t.co/Hi7je3DErW

Michael Morales and Trevin Giles started off the UFC 270 pay-per-view with a welterweight barnburner. Morales managed to recover despite being hurt early in the opening round and went on to score a knockdown over Giles. The Tijuana native pounded away on the ground to earn a first-round TKO win in his UFC debut.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag #UFC270 Michael Morales with the first round KO in his UFC debut Michael Morales with the first round KO in his UFC debut 🔥 #UFC270 https://t.co/gjNfP8KxbF

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @MichaelMMA21 derrota de manera espectacular a Trevin Giles por la vía del TKO #UFC270 @MichaelMMA21derrota de manera espectacular a Trevin Giles por la vía del TKO 🇪🇨 @MichaelMMA21 🇪🇨 derrota de manera espectacular a Trevin Giles por la vía del TKO💯 #UFC270 https://t.co/otV35fdSvI

UFC 270 prelims highlights

The last prelims bout saw Raoni Barcelos take on debutant Victor Henry in a bantamweight encounter. While Barcelos started off stronger, Henry found his momentum towards the end of the opening round. The 34-year-old outstruck Barcelos in the latter rounds to earn a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC270 Seguimos con el mismo ritmo en este segundo round Seguimos con el mismo ritmo en este segundo round🙌 #UFC270 https://t.co/EMDzeHxLUO

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Que auténtica guerra #UFC270 Intercambios de poder en este round definitivoQue auténtica guerra Intercambios de poder en este round definitivo👊 Que auténtica guerra🔥 #UFC270 https://t.co/nJPNoe3zzJ

Debutants Jack Della Maddalena and Pete Rodriguez clashed in a welterweight battle on the prelims card. Maddalena outstruck Rodriguez, cutting him open early while hardly taking any damage.The Australian dropped a bloodied Rodriguez in the opening round and hardly a couple of follow-up shots were required for the referee to intervene.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Jack Della Maddalena logra la finalización de manera impresionante ☄️ Actuación DOMINANTEJack Della Maddalena logra la finalización de manera impresionante ☄️ #UFC270 Actuación DOMINANTE👏 Jack Della Maddalena logra la finalización de manera impresionante ☄️ #UFC270 https://t.co/SvuyK2MAJm

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @TonyGravely135 vence a Saimon Oliveira por decisión unánime en una contienda intrigante #UFC270 @TonyGravely135vence a Saimon Oliveira por decisión unánime en una contienda intrigante 🇺🇸 @TonyGravely135 🇺🇸 vence a Saimon Oliveira por decisión unánime en una contienda intrigante💥 #UFC270 https://t.co/jsLrKnFU9L

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @VictorHenryMMA vence a Raoni Barcelos por decisión unánime en una guerra colosal #UFC270 vence a Raoni Barcelos por decisión unánime en una guerra colosal 🇲🇽 @VictorHenryMMA 🇺🇸 vence a Raoni Barcelos por decisión unánime en una guerra colosal👏 #UFC270 https://t.co/0THrr0U5eJ

Saimon Oliveira made his UFC debut against Tony Gravely in a bantamweight battle. Gravely outwrestled Oliveira over the course of three rounds, nullying his striking game. The UFC veteran landed a total of eleven takedowns to earn a lopsided unanimous decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC270 Intento de guillotina por parte de Saimon Oliveira pero @TonyGravely135 se escapa Intento de guillotina por parte de Saimon Oliveira pero @TonyGravely135 se escapa💪 #UFC270 https://t.co/LCqobERhku

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC270 Derribó y control de @TonyGravely135 temprano en el segundo round Derribó y control de @TonyGravely135 temprano en el segundo round👏 #UFC270 https://t.co/Gsnzx35V9u

Lightweight veteran Matt Frevola welcomed newcomer Genaro Valdez in the first prelims bout. Both fighters started off at a frantic pace, tagging each other early on. Frevola managed to drop Valdez and unleashed vicious ground and pound to earn a first-round stoppage win.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @MattFre16 vence a Genaro Valdez por la vía del TKO en el primer round🤛 vence a Genaro Valdez por la vía del TKO en el primer round🤛 #UFC270 🇺🇸 @MattFre16 🇺🇸 vence a Genaro Valdez por la vía del TKO en el primer round🤛 #UFC270 https://t.co/D8nsKZJY0R

UFC 270 early prelims highlights

Silvana Gomez Juarez and Vanessa Demopoulos met in a strawweight encounter in the early prelims. Demopoulos made quick work of Juarez, scoring a first-round armbar submission.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @Monster_Demo lo consigue en el primer round Tenemos sumisión@Monster_Demo lo consigue en el primer round #UFC270 Tenemos sumisión💥 @Monster_Demo lo consigue en el primer round #UFC270 https://t.co/niZ5VnX9g9

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @Monster_Demo derrota a Silvana Gomez Juarez con una increíble sumisión @Monster_Demoderrota a Silvana Gomez Juarez con una increíble sumisión #UFC270 🇺🇸 @Monster_Demo 🇺🇸 derrota a Silvana Gomez Juarez con una increíble sumisión #UFC270 https://t.co/txO3p1gvl0

The first bout of the night featured a women's flyweight clash between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Kay Hansen. The Canadian national managed to reel in a unanimous decision victory after going back-and-forth over the course of three rounds.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC270 Ambas buscando el control sobre la lona en este segundo round Ambas buscando el control sobre la lona en este segundo round👊 #UFC270 https://t.co/gMX7ncosgp

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @JasJasudavicius vence a Kay Hansen por decisión unánime #UFC270 vence a Kay Hansen por decisión unánime 🇨🇦 @JasJasudavicius 🇨🇦 vence a Kay Hansen por decisión unánime 🙌 #UFC270 https://t.co/ETkd6aCiTV

