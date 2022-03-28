"So many talk, no action" - Jairzinho Rozenstruik opens up about Jon Jones' heavyweight debut

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has shared his thoughts on the long-awaited heavyweight debut of former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

'Bigi Boy' was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie's Danny Segura. During the interaction, he touched upon various things, including his UFC career and his upcoming fight.

At one point during the conversation, Rozenstruik was asked about his thoughts on Jones' possible move up to heavyweight. In response, the Surinamese fighter said:

"I don't know. It's so many talk, no action. So, I'm a guy of action so we're gonna see when he moves up or not and I'm gonna be there for a while and [we'll] see if I see him. If not, he do what he does and then good luck with what he does."

Rozenstruik is currently scheduled to face Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight contest at UFC 273.

Both fighters are coming off losses and will look to return to winning ways with an impressive performance on April 9.

Jon Jones has not fought in over two years

Jon Jones has not been in a UFC fight in over two years. 'Bones' was last seen in action in February 2020 when he took on Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 for the light heavyweight title. The fight was a close affair that ended with the 34-year-old getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Jones later relinquished the title. Since then, 'Bones' has been preparing for a move up to the heavyweight division but fans are yet to see him in action.

Henry Cejudo, who has been helping the former light heavyweight champ prepare for his heavyweight debut, believes that Jones will return to action in 2022. 'The Messenger' reiterated the same during a conversation with 'The Schmo'.

"You guys will see Jon Jones this year. He's anxious to fight, he's hungry man. He needed this time off, he needed this time out to get his mind right, to let his body recover, to enjoy [with] his family. He needed all this, you know what I'm saying?"

