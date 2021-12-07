"It makes financial sense" - Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will be his realistic opponents in the future

Jake Paul has stated that a potential UFC fight is not completely out of scope for him or his future.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Paul expressed his desire to face either Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz in the octagon and shared that the potential bouts will make sense financially.

'The Problem Child' said:

"For sure, it makes financial sense. And that's all you really need in this sport to get sh*t done. All I gotta do is go out there and perform and knock out Tyron [Woodley]. I still wanna take Tommy [Fury's] head off and there's a long list of other opponents that are still out there. So 2022 is gonna be even bigger year than 2021, that's all I'll say, for sure."

Watch Jake Paul's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

In a wild turn of events, Jake Paul is now scheduled to face Tyron Woodley in a rematch after Tommy Fury's withdrawal from the fight against Paul due to a rib injury and a chest infection.

Jake Paul, 24, had his sights set on Tommy Fury as there was a fiery rivalry between the two, ignited after Paul defeated Woodley the first time around.

Woodley stepped in at short notice to avenge his loss against Jake Paul in their first fight. 'The Chosen One' suffered a unanimous decision loss against Paul in his boxing debut.

Jake Paul praises Tyron Woodley for stepping in on short notice replacing Tommy Fury; says 'The Chosen One' has 'ba**s'

Jake Paul gave credit to Tyron Woodley for stepping in on short notice against him and replacing Tommy Fury, subsequently saving the highly anticipated event.

Paul spoke to The MacLife and expressed his honest opinion on the last-minute opponent change.

"Yeah, I got the news early Friday morning when it was pretty much a done deal.” Paul continued, “And my manager Nakisa [Bidarian] had already spoken to Tyron [Woodley], who was willing to step up. And I believe, later that evening or the next day, we already had the contract signed from Tyron...a hundred percent, you know, he has ba**s. And Tyron deserves a lot of credit for stepping in here.”

Watch his full interview with The MacLife below:

