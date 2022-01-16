"He’s underpaid like every other UFC fighter"- Jake Paul doesn't think Francis Ngannou's UFC contract is complicated

Jake Paul believes the conflict between the UFC and Francis Ngannou is down to the fact that the Cameroonian champion is underpaid. Ngannou's contract dispute with Dana White and the UFC has been a major talking point of late, leading up to 'The Predator's upcoming championship fight at UFC 270.

Paul, who has spearheaded the movement for better pay for fighters, took to Twitter to give his take on the matter. 'The Problem Child' responded to Brett Okamoto's tweet explaining the situation between Ngannou and the UFC.

He asserted that the reigning heavyweight champion, like most UFC fighters, is being grossly underpaid by the promotion. Paul tweeted:

"Brett… nothing unique and super rare about it. He’s underpaid like every other UFC fighter. Let’s dig into this together."

"Brett… nothing unique and super rare about it. He's underpaid like every other UFC fighter. Let's dig into this together."

This comes after the UFC heavyweight champion declared that he was unwilling to "fight for $500,000 [or] $600,000 anymore".

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Ngannou acknowledged his ongoing rift with the UFC brass. The Cameroonian shared that he is unwilling to sign a new contract unless there's an increase in pay. He also wants the new deal to accommodate his desire to venture into professional boxing.

Watch Francis Ngannou talk about his contract dispute with the UFC below:

Ngannou's upcoming clash against Ciryl Gane will mark the final bout of his eight-fight contract. A loss at UFC 270 would see 'The Predator' become a free agent.

A win, however, would trigger the 'champion's clause'. The clause will ensure that he stays under contract for three more fights or for the duration of one year.

Jake Paul is eyeing a clash against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul has been criticized for not fighting a legitimate boxer by many in the combat sports community. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has found himself in Paul's sights as 'The Problem Child' looks to silence his critics.

Chavez Jr., the son of legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, is an accomplished boxer with a record of 53 wins, six losses, one no contest and one draw. In his illustrious career, he has faced elite opposition like Canelo Alvarez, Daniel Jacobs and Sergio Martinez.

In a recent appearance on the Boxing With Chris Mannix podcast, Paul said:

"It's interesting. I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics, you know? He was a former world champion and I know I can beat him. And you look at his record, it's like 50 wins or something and I don't even know the losses but it's a good record. So that challenge excites me and I'm down. This is what people don't understand, even after I knocked out [Tyron] Woodley, people said, 'fight a real boxer!', Guys, I tried!"

Listen to Jake Paul's interview on Boxing with Chris Mannix below:

Chavez Jr. fought twice in 2021, recording a loss and a win. He suffered a split decision loss to UFC legend Anderson Silva back in June 2021. The Mexican followed up his unflattering performance with a unanimous decision win against David Zegarra in December 2021.

Jake Paul is coming off a sensational KO victory over Tyron Woodley. It remains to be seen who the social media star fights next.

