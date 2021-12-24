"You guys are bad at acting" - Jake Paul calls Logan Paul's bluff on why George Janko was 'fired' from 'Impaulsive' podcast 

Jake Paul recently called Logan Paul's bluff when his older brother tried to prank him.

In a recent episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul informed Jake that co-host George Janko had been fired after receiving shares of the podcast. He also revealed the real reason for the 'firing':

"I'll say it. It's a courtesy. I believe we owe it to our fans to be honest and open and transparent. And we had to actually kick George off the Impaulsive podcast immediately after giving him shares into the Impaulsive podcast. Unfortunately for him we revoked the shares, we've kicked him off the podcast because he upset the Island Boys."

It was the mention of the Island Boys that alerted Jake Paul:

"You guys lost me when you said Island Boys. I would just say you guys are bad at acting."

Watch Logan Paul's failed bid to prank Jake Paul below:

It was later informed that George Janko had contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was the reason for his absence from the show.

Jake Paul slammed the Island Boys

Island Boys Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd got into an altercation with George Janko minutes before they were set to appear on an episode of the Impaulsive podcast. While the reason behind the spat is unclear, a video of the incident went viral on social media.

During the podcast with his brother, Jake slammed the boys for misbehaving with Janko, while taking a shot at their hairdos:

"I feel for them, but not really. Difference is, they're punks. I think they are entertaining and I follow them and I love to see the stupid shit that they say... but they are punks. Like, when he stood up to George [Janko] and said, 'I'm thugging'. Do you know what that means? You weigh 90 pounds... You're a f****ng punk. With the palm trees coming out of their heads..."

Watch Jake Paul go off on the Island Boys below:

Jake Paul has made a successful transition to the world of professional boxing. He's 5-0 in his career with 4 KOs. His most recent win was a sensational sixth-round knockout over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

