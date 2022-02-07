Jake Paul calls himself "modern day Robin Hood" of combat sports - "My movement is way bigger than fighting people"

Jake Paul has labeled himself the "modern day Robin Hood" of the combat sports world.

Paul recently sat down with Ernest Baker of Front Office Sports and spoke about his journey into the world of boxing, his feuds with certain promoters and the financial structure of the fight game.

Taking to Twitter, 'The Problem Child' said:

"I'm the modern day Robin Hood"

Paul has been feuding with Dana White and has repeatedly ignited the fighter pay debate on numerous public forums.

In the interview, Paul detailed his issues with the UFC president and elaborated on his "movement" in the fighting world. He clarified that he wanted to take a stand for the UFC fighters to raise their pay, saying:

“I play the villain, and parts of me are the villain. But I have a very big heart and my movement is way bigger than fighting people and knocking them out. I want to make change. I don’t need Dana White. All of these UFC fighters are thinking what I get to say.”

Paul recently silenced his doubters by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida last year. The YouTuber-turned-boxer holds a professional record of 5-0 and has knocked out every opponent he's faced.

Jake Paul says fight against Tyron Woodley wasn't rigged

Social media was rife with debate and speculation about the second fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley being fixed after the duo squared off last year. However, there is no evidence to support these allegations.

After Paul slept Woodley with a single, thunderous punch, there was speculation among the combat sports community on social media. Many fans were of the opinion that Paul had signaled to Woodley before throwing the final punch of the fight, which was allegedly a cue for the former UFC champion to take a dive.

'The Problem Child' further spoke about the matter and said that practices such as fixing are strictly prohibited in boxing and if the fights were rigged, the 25-year-old would be in jail. He said:

“It’s illegal to rig these fights. It’s impossible. Anyone who thinks that has an IQ of 4 and I feel bad for them. I would go to jail if I was rigging fights. I’m doing such an amazing job with my career that people can’t believe it’s real.”

The debate originated from a video posted by a user on Twitter. It showed Paul feinting a right cross before landing the actual knockout blow that shut Woodley's lights out.

Check out the video below:

Also Read Article Continues below

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Does anyone actually believe the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight was rigged? Does anyone actually believe the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight was rigged? https://t.co/HINnS9T4EW

Edited by C. Naik