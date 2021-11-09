"He's out of his prime already" - Jake Paul claims he'd make 'light work' of Kamaru Usman

Jake Paul doesn't believe he would have a hard time against Kamaru Usman in the boxing ring.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, 'The Problem Child' claimed he would defeat 'The Nigerian Nightmare', the reigning UFC welterweight champion, with ease inside the squared circle.

"I mean, he [Kamaru Usman] could barely beat up a 170-pounder. Took a lot of shots, man. He's getting old, right? He's 35 and I think that's starting to show. I think he is out of his prime already. He's light work. You know, I respect Canelo and his boxing ability but as far as Kamaru Usman getting into the boxing ring, like I said, it's light work. Look what I did to Tyron [Woodley], the five-time UFC champion... I know Kamaru beat Woodley, but in boxing, completely different."

You can watch Jake Paul's chat with TMZ Sports below:

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight title for the fifth time in a rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair. Usman scored two knockdowns against 'Chaos' in the second round. However, Covington bounced back and gave the champ a run for his money in the later rounds.

The contest ended with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' getting his hand raised via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in Usman's favor.

Jake Paul will fight Tommy Fury on December 18

Jake Paul will return to action on December 18. The YouTuber-turned-boxer will take on Tommy Fury in a boxing match on December 18.

Jake Paul recently uploaded a post to his Instagram account where he claimed he had been secretly training for the past seven weeks.

"I was secretly in camp for 7 weeks before Tommy signed the contract while he was at the club partying, smoking cigars at his brothers fight, and eating Krispy Kreme’s on cute dates with Molly. For the first time in my career the oddsmakers made me the underdog for this fight. I LOVE IT. I’ve been the underdog my whole life. Always been counted out. Always had the uphill battle. All of my opponents have cut corners and taken me lightly. By this time it’s too late to make changes to try and beat me :) Good luck Tommy. December 18th your career is over."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard