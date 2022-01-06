"I’m willing to reduce my ask" - Jake Paul puts up the final demands of his challenge to Dana White

Jake Paul has issued Dana White an ultimatum to accept his "real challenge." Making things easier for White, 'The Problem Child' said he's granting concessions by reducing his demands.

Today is the last day White could accept Paul's challenge if he wanted to see YouTuber retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC. On Twitter, Paul gave White a nudge by writing:

"Dana last day to accept my offer…you are a good negotiator. In an effort to bridge the gap, I’m willing to reduce my ask to $40K min, 40% rev for first 5 years and long term health care. Deal? Or are you making another selfie video showing the world how much I’m in your head?"

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dana last day to accept my offer…you are a good negotiator. In an effort to bridge the gap, I’m willing to reduce my ask to $40K min, 40% rev for first 5 years and long term health care. Deal?



Or are you making another selfie video showing the world how much I’m in your head? Dana last day to accept my offer…you are a good negotiator. In an effort to bridge the gap, I’m willing to reduce my ask to $40K min, 40% rev for first 5 years and long term health care. Deal? Or are you making another selfie video showing the world how much I’m in your head?

The YouTube star altered his three-pronged proposition. He is now asking for $40,000 minimum base pay for UFC fighters instead of the original $50,000. He has also reduced his revenue share demand from a 50-50 split to a 60-40 split "for the first five years" in favor of the UFC. Lastly, Paul's demand for a long-term health care plan remained the same.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

Paul and White have been going at each other on social media since the UFC boss dared Paul to a unique proposition. White said he'd allow Paul to test him for cocaine for the next 10 years if the celebrity boxer were to take random steroid tests in the next two years.

In response, Paul issued a challenge for White to implement changes that would benefit every UFC fighter. The combat sports promoter merely responded by insulting Paul and his manager Nakisa Bidarian.

UFC fighters are split on the Jake Paul vs. Dana White debate

Former UFC stars Tim Sylvia, Jake Shields and Brendan Schaub are firmly behind the YouTuber.

Sylvia, a former UFC heavyweight champion, admitted that Paul won him over when the latter challenged White to implement changes for the benefit of fighters. Ex-UFC welterweight Shields believes Paul is "100% correct" in the issue. Meanwhile, fighter-turned-comedian Schaub compared the back-and-forth to a 10-6 round in favor of Paul.

On the flipside, Chael Sonnen and Michael Bisping came to the defense of Dana White and the UFC.

Bisping claimed that the UFC is still the best place to make a living for MMA fighters, while Sonnen argued White is fairer than how he's perceived by the general public.

Watch Michael Bisping's take on the situation below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew