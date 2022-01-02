"You're just a jealous ugly f***" - Jake Paul responds to Dana White's steroid test challenge

Jake Paul has responded to Dana White asking him to agree to get randomly tested for steroids. Paul shared a video on Twitter addressing White's steroid test challenge. The undefeated boxer claimed he has no problem getting tested for steroids randomly because he has always been clean.

Jake Paul further claimed that he took White's jibe about him using steroids as a compliment. According to Paul, White apparently has no other 'excuse' left to make as to why two former MMA world champions lost to the YouTube star inside the squared circle, apart from claiming he's on PEDs.

Paul said if he is tested randomly for steroids, he'd like to test all UFC fighters randomly as well. He further claimed he's ready to fight Jorge Masvidal even in MMA, and went on to jibe at 'Gamebred's' popularity and ability to sell pay-per-views:

"Dana I accepted every part of your challenge. I said I'd fight Masvidal in MMA. Steroid test me whenever the f**k you want, it is two weeks after my fight and I'm a fat bit*h. I don't do steroids and I take it as a compliment because there's no other excuse for me knocking out all of your champions than 'this kid does steroids'... If you steroid test me then I want to steroid test everyone of your fighters... and you say Masvidal is a pay-per-view superstar, let's go to his last Instagram post, five thousand likes or ten thousand likes or some sh*t. Do you realize that my mom, Pam, gets more likes than your pay-per-view superstars?"

Jake Paul @jakepaul My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response. My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response. https://t.co/Fy8K42Pdg9

Jake Paul's bold callouts of UFC fighters have made him popular in the world of combat sports

Jake Paul is currently 5-0 as a pro-boxer and has three wins in a row against former world champions in MMA.

While Paul is yet to face a pro-boxer inside the squared circle, his callouts of UFC stars have garnered a lot of attention lately. Paul has called out the likes of Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor in the past.

Paul Morrissey @Paul_Morrissey



Conor 'I appreciate good competition and I appreciate respect'Conor #McGregor with the perfect response to scumbag @jakepaul , who made misogynistic comments about McGregor's fiancée Dee (labeled her a '4') 'I appreciate good competition and I appreciate respect'Conor #McGregor with the perfect response to scumbag @jakepaul, who made misogynistic comments about McGregor's fiancée Dee (labeled her a '4') https://t.co/kcUrlu5483

'The Problem Child' has often been criticized for picking opponents who are smaller in size and well past their prime. Having said that, Paul does have vicious power in his hands and the required skillset to put UFC fighters to the test, as is evident from his last three fights.

It will be interesting to see which fighter from the UFC, if any, takes on Jake Paul next.

