Jake Paul says "Nate Diaz should be guaranteed $20M per fight or 20% of the revenue of the event" for fighting big names Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul recently called upon the UFC to offer Nate Diaz a highly lucrative remuneration package to compete against some of the biggest names in the promotion, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Jorge Masvidal.

In a recent post on Twitter, Paul played Diaz's manager as he argued in favor of the UFC cutting Diaz a big check. He suggested that Diaz receive $20M or 20% of the total revenue collected from the event, and not just pay-per-view sales.

Check out Jake Paul's post on Twitter right here:

"Monday [money bag emoji] lesson: Nate Diaz should be guaranteed $20M per fight or 20% of the revenue of the event for fighting any of Dustin, Conor or Jorge. That’s 20% of all revenues (not just PPV). Pretty simple math. If you dispute this then you don’t know shit about the fight business."

This came shortly after Nate Diaz demanded his release from the UFC with a post on social media, hinting at the fact that his contract negotiations with the promotion had gone south.

Paul previously lobbied for Diaz's release from the promotion with a post on social media while responding to Diaz's initial tweet regarding his release. Diaz's move to free agency could serve Paul well as he previously expressed interest in competing against the Stockton-native.

Jake Paul nukes Colby Covington for pressing charges on Jorge Masvidal

In a recent post on social media, Jake Paul went off on Colby Covington for pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal following their recent altercation outside a restaurant in Miami.

He compared Covington's situation to Hollywood star Will Smith's recent dust-up with Chris Rock at the Oscars. Smith struck Rock in the face after the comic made a joke about his wife.

Check out Paul's post on Twitter below:

"Chris Rock didn’t press charges but Colby Covington did lol. Just shows how much of a p***y Colby is. Make Fighters Not Soft Again."

In the aftermath of the Oscars altercation between the entertainment industry bigwigs, Paul took to Twitter to propse an official fight. 'The Problem Child' offered to host their scrap on his undercard in his next fight card, which is set to take place in August.

