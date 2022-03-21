Jake Paul suggests winner of every UFC fight should be rewarded with $50,000 bonus

Jake Paul has recently suggested a $50,000 bonus for the winner of every UFC fight. This comes on the back of the UFC awarding nine 'Performance of the Night' bonuses at UFC London this past weekend.

Paul also suggested that the winner should not be awarded a bonus in case of a lackluster bout and that his/her share should go to more deserving fighters. 'The Problem Child' recently wrote on Twitter:

"Love seeing fighters get paid. Idea: Commit $50K bonus 4 every winner / $600K per UFC event. 45 events, 12 fights, total payout $27M (2.7% of rev). If winner don’t deserve it / boring fight, spread the $50K to one’s that do on the card. More exciting fights, more pay. Good idea?"

Paul has been vocal in his support for fighters to get them better paydays and healthcare. His latest suggestions came after Dana White handed out a bonus to every fighter who secured a finish at last Saturday's UFC London event. White also labeled it the biggest fight night in the history of the promotion.

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul has made a name for himself as a pugilist with a perfect 5-0 professional record. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has now shifted his focus to MMA and is rallying for a bout against Conor McGregor.

In his most recent callout, Paul offered to fight 'The Notorious' in a one-fight deal with two major conditions. He promised to donate his entire fight purse to fighters who make under $50,000 per fight in case of a loss.

However, UFC president Dana White would have to agree to Paul's proposal for fighter pay and healthcare if 'The Problem Child' emerges victorious.

While Jake Paul would prefer a bout against Conor McGregor, he is also willing to take on BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. Paul also acknowledged the improbability of beating UFC fighters in an MMA bout but did not seem deterred by it. The 25-year-old said in a statement to ESPN:

"Fighting Conor is what I want most, but would fight Masvidal as well. I know it might seem impossible to beat these guys in MMA, but when you believe, you can achieve anything. I would ask for six months to train."

