UFC London bonuses: Dana White reveals all fighters who secured a finish will walk home with $50,000

UFC London was a spectacular card with a number of wild finishes, to the point where Dana White couldn't hand out performance bonuses to just four fighters. Instead the UFC president declared that every fighter that earned a finish would receive $50,000.

That means nine fighters in total will be receiving a big bump in their paychecks: Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Ilia Topuria, Makwan Amirkhani, Sergei Pavlovich, Paul Craig, and Muhammad Mokaev.

The UFC has occasionally given out extra awards, and it's not unheard of for up to six performance bonuses to be granted. But this is the first time White has handed out nine $50,000 checks. At the UFC London post-fight press conference he said:

“Nine bonuses tonight. Every finish. And I couldn’t be happier to do it.”

Of the nine fighters earning a bonus, six of them were from the UK . The performance from the home country athletes was so strong that White intends to change up the UFC's 2022 schedule in order to return as soon as possible.

"This is the greatest batch of talent we've ever seen in the history of the UK and tonight we were going to find out how they'd do. And they killed it. We have so many options now, so many things we could do. That's why we're going to go home and I'm going to figure out immediately how to come back here. I don't know where we'll go or what we'll do yet. But like you said we have nothing but options."

Molly McCann scored a 'Knockout of the Year' candidate against Luana Carolina

While there was no shortage of exciting finishes at UFC London, 'Meatball' Molly McCann has the distinction of pulling off an early contender for 'Knockout of the Year.' In the third round of her fight she hit Luana Carolina with a spinning elbow that dropped her opponent to the canvas with her eyes wide open.

The win puts the fan favorite McCann on a two fight win streak and is her first knockout victory in the UFC.

