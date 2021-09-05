Ecstatic Molly McCann reacts to the news that she has won 'Fight of the Night' for her first UFC victory in two years

England's Molly McCann was pleasantly surprised after discovering that her performance against Ji Yeon Kim secured her 'Fight of the Night' honors and the $50,000 that comes with it.

The Liverpool native posted a video of her immediate reaction on social media. McCann burst into tears of joy and started jumping in celebration after receiving the good news.

50g s baby pic.twitter.com/oWAAUUk61V — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) September 4, 2021

Moments later, British UFC icon and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping extended a congratulatory message to his compatriot. The retired fighter and commentator wrote:

"An amazing feeling and well deserved kid. Congrats on a great performance."

An amazing feeling and well deserved kid. Congrats on a great performance. https://t.co/vnNQddWzsp — michael (@bisping) September 5, 2021

Molly McCann got her first taste of victory in two years, earning a unanimous decision nod against South Korea's Kim in the featured prelims bout of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till, Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The former Cage Warriors women's flyweight titleholder bullied her opponent and pushed the pace for three rounds to sway the judges in her favor. The dominant win took Molly McCann's record to 11-4 and she is one step closer to cracking the UFC women's flyweight rankings.

Molly McCann's friend Paddy Pimblett lives up to the hype

Molly McCann's longtime friend and teammate Paddy Pimblett made a splashy debut in the same event. The former Cage Warrior featherweight champ overcame a rocky start to secure a TKO victory against Luigi Vendramini in the main card opener of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till.

Not bad for two kids from Liverpool. 🔴🔵 #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/raEahwzni6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

One of the hottest prospects out of the UK, Pimblett was successful in his American soil debut, using his high-octane striking to put his opponent away late in the first round. 'Paddy the Baddy' also displayed his durability as he kept his composure after eating a couple of huge shots from Vendramini.

Like McCann, Pimblett emerged $50,000 richer out of Saturday's event after bagging the 'Performance of the Night' bonus. During his post-fight interview with Bisping, the 26-year-old made a bold declaration that he's ready to become the UFC's biggest cash cow.

I'm here to take over. I'm the new cash cow. I'm the new main man on the UFC roster... People are gonna be calling me out now. You know who the boy is."

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh