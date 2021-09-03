Molly McCann recalls when Paddy Pimblett punched her in the face during a training session

Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett have been friends for quite some time and will both be in action at UFC Fight Night: Till vs Brunson on September 4.

Ahead of their bouts, the two fighters sat together for an interview with BT Sport. At one point, McCann narrated a story of how Pimblett once punched her in the face.

"I remember coming in for my first [training] session and I'm sure I sparred with Pad [Paddy Pimblett]...he mounted me and I didn't even know what was going on and I isolated one arm to try and get up and I just remember he yelled and punched me in the face and went, 'Never isolate one limb! Never isolate one limb!" said Molly McCann.

'Meatball' will take on Ji Yeon kim in a flyweight bout this weekend. McCann is currently on a two-fight losing skid in the UFC.

Pimblett, meanwhile, will be making his debut in the Dana White-led promotion. 'The Baddy' will fight Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout in the UFC Vegas 36 main card opener.

Molly McCann believes Paddy Pimblett is ready for the UFC

Molly McCann recently sat down with Sportskeeda to talk about her upcoming fight. At one point in the interview, 'Meatball' showered praise on his friend Paddy Pimblett. According to her, 'The Baddy' is ready to compete in the UFC.

"He does what he say's he's gonna do, and when people do that, people get behind them. A lot of people don't like him, for how he speaks. They can't even light a candle to him, or shine a torch to him for what he's achieved and his accomplishments in his lifetime. But the Paddy that's ready for the UFC is a man. He's learnt from his mistakes and he's just ready now."

