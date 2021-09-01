'Just like Conor, just like Ronda, just like Brock' - Paddy Pimblett believes he's the next big thing in the world of MMA

Paddy Pimblett believes he has the potential to become the next big star in the world of MMA.

In an interview with Danny Armstrong for RT Sport, 'Paddy the Baddy' said that he believes he will become a big name in the world of combat sports like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar before him.

"I have seen lot of me future. I know me destiny, I know what's coming, lad...there was brock [Lesnar], there was Ronda [Rousey], there was Conor [McGregor], now there's 'Paddy the Baddy'. That's what it is, lad. It's going in that order and then there will be someone after me, but for now, it's gonna be me and I'm gonna bring a whole new generation and a whole new type of crowd to MMA. Just like Conor did before me, just like Ronda did before him and Brock did before her," said Paddy Pimblett.

The 26-year-old added that he aims to inspire kids to take part in combat sports.

"I bring a younger age demographic to MMA and I'm gonna inspire the next generation of kids to come through and become MMA fighters."

You can watch the full video of Paddy Pimblett's interview with RT Sport below:

Paddy Pimblett will make his UFC debut on September 4

Cage Warriors?! Completed it, mate!



Welcome to the UFC @PaddyTheBaddy! pic.twitter.com/TbUjTCsTJX — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 29, 2021

Paddy Pimblett, who signed with the UFC earlier this year in March, is set to make his debut in the UFC octagon on September 4. 'Paddy the Baddy' will take on Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout.

The 26-year-old currently has a professional MMA record of 16-3. The Englishman, who has managed to finish 12 out the 16 fights that he won, will be looking to extend his current winning streak to three by having his hand raised in his upcoming promotional debut.

The card will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Darren Till and Derek Brunson. Both fighters will be looking to put on an impressive performance in the hopes of winning a shot at middleweight gold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard