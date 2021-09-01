'There's comparisons to McGregor or O'Malley' - Molly McCann discusses what Paddy Pimblett will bring to the UFC

UFC women's flyweight Molly McCann competes this weekend in the featured prelim bout of UFC Vegas 36 against Ji Yeon Kim.

She is one of several fighters from the UK who will be in action on the upcoming card, which was initially intended to take place in London, England.

Molly McCann is currently six fights into her UFC career and has gone 3-3 in the promotion. However, a training partner and close friend of hers, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, will be making his UFC debut this weekend.

Pimblett is one of the most anticipated UFC debutants in recent memory, and Molly McCann has given some insight as to why. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, she stated:

"Paddy, he's just mad. He give his heart and his soul to every training session. His fighting style, it's electric. He get's the crowd going. I think there's the comparisons to Conor or Sean O'Malley because he tends to back up what he says. He used to say some s*** lad but he's half, like, reined it in now.

"He does what he say's he's gonna do, and when people do that, people get behind them. A lot of people don't like him, for how he speaks. They can't even light a candle to him, or shine a torch to him for what he's achieved and his accomplishments in his lifetime. But the Paddy that's ready for the UFC is a man. He's learnt from his mistakes and he's just ready now."

Molly McCann believes we are entering a 'Golden Era' of MMA in the UK

This weekend's UFC card is the perfect showcase for UK talent, with Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett two names in the six-fighter strong British contingent that will be competing at this weekend's event.

Even outside this card, there is a surplus of talent from the UK right now. Molly McCann highlighted some of the best athletes from England currently signed to the UFC:

"You've got Nathaniel Wood, me, Lerone Murphy, Paddy, Danny Roberts, Tom Aspinall, Mike Grundy, Darren Till, Marc Diakiese, Modestas (Bukauskas) and maybe Darren Stewart, I'm not sure if he's just been cut. That's a hell of a lot of English fighters. And my God, Leon Edwards, sorry. Don't know how I forgot him... We're coming," McCann told Sportskeeda MMA.

